Now that he’s officially a member of the San Diego Padres’ organization, former Georgia pitcher Cole Wilcox is doing his best to fit in.

So far, he’s got no complaints.

After a signing a contract worth a reported $3.3 million, Wilcox is currently in San Diego working out with the team as a member of the Padres’ 60-man player pool that will be in effect throughout the course of the abbreviated regular season.

Although Wilcox won’t be making his Major League debut this year, just getting the opportunity to hang out and work with other members of the roster is huge.

“It’s a big deal. It’s something I’m definitely grateful for. It’s definitely going to give me a head start into pro ball, knowing the landscape and knowing what it’s like to be a big leaguer,” Wilcox said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “Those guys are super detailed in what they do. That’s the reason they’re successful and being able to be around them and figure out their routine is definitely something that’s going to give me a head start.”

Two veterans in particular have reached out to Wilcox to make him feel at home.

No rookie hazing here.

“I’ve met pretty much all of them, a lot of the older vets. Craig Stammen and Kirby Yates (closer) have made their way over and been really helpful to me, just been really friendly,” Wilcox said. “But everybody has been good and it’s been a good experience. I’ve actually been surprised with how welcoming they are.”

With COVID and the ongoing pandemic, Wilcox said players like himself are actually very limited in what they’re able to do off the field.

“I know my hotel and pitcher’s locker room pretty well,” laughed Wilcox, noting that players are advised not to do any roaming around while they’re not working out at the Padres’ home field Petco Park.

“We get our work done in the morning, scrimmage in the evening and during the day we’re pretty much on our own,” Wilcox said. “For me, that’s hanging out, laying low, just watching TV, doing some other stuff, just trying to pass the time until you get back on the field.”

According to Wilcox the Padres are working him in slowly.

Wilcox said the plan is for him to throw three or four bullpens before graduating to some live BP. After that, hopefully, he’ll be able to get into a scrimmage before the season gets underway in two weeks.

Once the season starts, Wilcox and the rest of the taxi squad will remain in San Diego until the season is complete.

“They have big expectations for me,” Wilcox said. “They want me to be a starter, go through the system as a starter so that’s what they’re working me towards. They’re building me up so I can start throwing some innings this year, try to figure out what I do well and then go from there.”

Although he was projected by most to go in the first round, Wilcox fell to the third round before the Padres selected the Chickamauga native with the 80th overall pick. That was after posting a 1.57 ERA with 32 strikeouts before Georgia’s 2020 season was canceled.

“You don’t really hear much, especially the first day. You know going in that the baseball draft isn’t an exact science, it’s not something you can predict because teams like the Padres are strategically working ways to make deals and stuff,” Wilcox said. “I didn’t really know what to expect on the second day, but I got the call and I knew there was a lot of teams interested. A lot of teams had the same ideas as the Padres but I’m glad I ended up where I did.”