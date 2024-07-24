UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Tailback

Hometown (High School): Lumberton, NC (Lumberton)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 216

Lettered: 1985-1986, 1988

Stats: 353 rushes, 2,038 yards, 5.8 avg, 27 TD rushes, 2 TD receptions

Career: In high school, Tim Worley was named to the USA Today All-American Second Team and was the winner of the 100-meter dash at the 1984 Junior Olympics. Worley was going to attend Oklahoma before eventually switching to Georgia. He continued to put up big numbers as soon as he started playing for Georgia, rushing for 627 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman in 1985. One of those touchdowns—an 89-yard score which remains tied for the longest touchdown scoring rush in school history—came in an upset win against the top-ranked team in the country, the Florida Gators. Worley tore his ACL during his sophomore season in 1986, missing time because of the injury as well as being academically ineligible in 1987. In 1988, Worley returned and rushed for an SEC-leading 1,216 yards in 11 games while averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns, which still ranks as the third most by a Bulldog in a single season. Worley was named first-team All-American by both Walter Camp and the football writers. The crazy thing about all that, Worley did not start a game in 1988 until the middle of the season because as he was the backup to another talented back, Rodney Hampton. In all, Worley rushed for 2,038 yards in just 26 games at Georgia.

Post-UGA Career: Worley was the seventh overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He played for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears before retiring during the 1994 season.

Honorable Mention: Jimmy Orr, Hilton Young, Marcus Howard