UGASports - Who to watch for when Georgia plays Tennessee

Who to watch for when Georgia plays Tennessee
In this series, we introduce you to the top returning players from Georgia's 2020 opponents, based on PFF grades. This article focuses on the Tennessee Volunteers.
After two embarrassing losses against Georgia State and BYU to start last season, Jeremy Pruitt and company righted the ship to win eight games, including six in a row to finish the season.
The Volunteers lose their playmakers at wide receiver, but return valuable pieces at offensive line and running back. Two notable names you will not see featured below: quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (68.6 PFF grade) and offensive lineman Cade Mays (65.5 PFF grade). Neither met our threshold PFF grade of 70 to be highlighted.
OL: Trey Smith—78.6 overall, 68.8 pass blocking, 83.9 run blocking
Dayne: Trey Smith is one of the most valuable offensive lineman in the country. He will be a future high-round pick in the NFL Draft. He can play four positions and has great size at 6'6, 335 pounds. He primarily played left guard for the Volunteers last season. Football was not a guarantee for Smith after 2018 when he had to step away from the game due to blood clots. He returned to action and showed why he is a premier offensive lineman with a bright future.
Brent: After a 71.3 overall grade as a true freshman, if not for the blood clot issue he dealt with as a sophomore, Smith may have put his name in the NFL draft this past spring. As it stands, the senior is currently PFF's number two interior lineman for next spring's draft and one of the best returning linemen in college football. His 83.9 run blocking grade was the second-highest of all FBS guards and he has also improved each year in pass protection. This past season he allowed 11 total quarterback pressures on 395 pass block snaps, including zero sacks.
