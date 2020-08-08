UGASports - Who to watch for when Georgia plays Tennessee

In this series, we introduce you to the top returning players from Georgia's 2020 opponents, based on PFF grades. This article focuses on the Tennessee Volunteers.

After two embarrassing losses against Georgia State and BYU to start last season, Jeremy Pruitt and company righted the ship to win eight games, including six in a row to finish the season.

The Volunteers lose their playmakers at wide receiver, but return valuable pieces at offensive line and running back. Two notable names you will not see featured below: quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (68.6 PFF grade) and offensive lineman Cade Mays (65.5 PFF grade). Neither met our threshold PFF grade of 70 to be highlighted.