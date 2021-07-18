Which single-season records are in sight for JT Daniels?
Over the final four games of the 2020 season, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels totaled 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Extrapolated over a regular 13-game season, this would put Daniels at just over 4,000 passing yards, 32.5 touchdowns and 6.5 interceptions.
The yardage number would be a single-season best in Georgia history. The touchdowns would rank third in a single year.
That alone should generate some buzz about the statistical year Daniels could potentially have.
Given the likelihood that Georgia keeps airing the ball out with a quarterback who has a penchant for the deep ball, it's plausible that Daniels could etch his name next to some single-season passing records by the time the 2021 season is finalized.
Here’s a look at each of Georgia’s important single-season marks while gauging the chance of whether Daniels will be able to take it down or not.
