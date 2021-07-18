Over the final four games of the 2020 season, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels totaled 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Extrapolated over a regular 13-game season, this would put Daniels at just over 4,000 passing yards, 32.5 touchdowns and 6.5 interceptions.

The yardage number would be a single-season best in Georgia history. The touchdowns would rank third in a single year.

That alone should generate some buzz about the statistical year Daniels could potentially have.

Given the likelihood that Georgia keeps airing the ball out with a quarterback who has a penchant for the deep ball, it's plausible that Daniels could etch his name next to some single-season passing records by the time the 2021 season is finalized.

Here’s a look at each of Georgia’s important single-season marks while gauging the chance of whether Daniels will be able to take it down or not.