After eight Bulldogs heard their names called in last week’s NFL Draft, what does the future hold for 2025?

Don’t be surprised if that number grows.

Some of the names listed below will be obvious. Others will depend on if they decide to leave early, instead of staying for their senior year.

Let’s examine:

QB Carson Beck: This is obviously an easy one.

After six quarterbacks went in the first 12 picks on Thursday, it’s not a stretch to suggest that Beck would have heard his name soon after that. With a strong year, a spot in the first round for Beck seems like a no-brainer.

S Malaki Starks: A junior, Starks would have to leave early. Assuming he does, the Jefferson native seems a good bet to join Beck in the first round. One of the most fluid safeties in college football, teams would be lining up to draft the young star.

RB Trevor Etienne: Could Etienne be a one-and-done for the Bulldogs? With a strong junior year, it’s possible. Shelf life for running backs isn’t that long compared to other positions, and Etienne could decide to go ahead and turn pro.

RG Tate Ratledge: The senior is one of the more experienced offensive guards in the entire SEC. Ratledge considered leaving a year early. While the decision to stay was probably wise, there’s little doubt he’ll be able to parlay this season into becoming an NFL pick next spring.

WR Dillon Bell: Another junior, certainly Bell could elect to return. But for purposes of this article, we’ll project him to turn pro. If he does, teams will covet his physical style of play and his ability to out-wrestle would-be defenders for the ball.

WR Dominic Lovett: Don’t be surprised if Lovett leads the Bulldogs in receptions. The Missouri transfer might not be an early-round pick, but he’ll put up numbers and display skills that will make it difficult for NFL teams to ignore him.

DL Nazir Stackhouse: Stackhouse likely would have been drafted had he left after last season. A strong season this fall could potentially move him into becoming a second-day selection.

LB Smael Mondon: Mondon will need to stay healthy, but he if he does, he’ll put up numbers and flash the athleticism that NFL teams love.

OL Earnest Greene III: Although he’s just a redshirt sophomore, Greene is eligible to leave should he so desire. Green’s dad played offensive line in the NFL, and his son will, too. It’s just a question of whether it will be next April or the year after.

LB Jalon Walker: Walker’s an interesting story, because he may not even start at any one position for the Bulldogs. But he’s also one of the best athletes Georgia has on the entire defense. He could be tempted to go ahead and make the jump.

Other possibilities:

WR Colbie Young: Young is a big, physical receiver. Don’t be surprised if some team drafts him.

DL Warren Brinson: The Savannah native may not be flashy, but he’s steady. The NFL likes steady.

TE Benjamin Yurosek: Yurosek is coming as a graduate transfer. He put up good numbers with the Cardinal, and could well do enough to attract the attention of an NFL team.

WR RaRa Thomas: Thomas will need to stay healthy, but with his size, could get drafted as well with a good season this fall.