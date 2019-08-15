Last Friday, the spotlight was on four-star running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby, and he committed to Auburn. This week in Georgia, all the recruiting fanatics will have their eyes on Rivals250 outside linebacker B.J. Ojulari. He is set to announce his decision at 2:50 p.m. ET Friday at Marietta High. Ojulari has his list down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. This one could go a few different ways. There has been chatter around three of these schools leading up to this announcement, so Ojulari has kept many guessing. We asked the experts on Rivals.com to share their thoughts.

ALABAMA

“Alabama has put together a very impressive outside linebacker class. Its top commitments include Chris Braswell, Quandarrius Robinson and Drew Sanders. All three rank among the top 76 players in the country. Alabama is looking to add at least one more elite edge rusher to its class. The Tide’s top target for several months has been Phillip Webb. Alabama will likely wait to see what happens with Webb's recruitment before pushing for another outside linebacker. Ojulari may have Alabama in his top six, but the Tide don’t appear to be much of a factor in the race for his recruitment.” — Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

AUBURN

“Auburn has been a quiet but steady contender for Ojulari for much of his recruitment. And with a commitment just days away, Auburn appears to be in a good spot for him. How good? Ojulari once was believed to be a lock to Tennessee. Now it seems he’ll commit to either Auburn or LSU. Ojulari has been in constant contact with Auburn in the days leading up to his announcement, but the same can be said for other schools, including the one in Baton Rouge. I think he’ll be a Tiger by Saturday, but whether that's an Auburn or LSU version remains to be seen.” — Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com

FLORIDA

“Linebackers coach Christian Robinson has made an impression on Ojulari throughout the offseason, and he was also able to get the Rivals250 linebacker on campus back in April. Along with feeling like a priority, Ojulari also has a strong liking for Gainesville itself and is intrigued by the university's plans to expand its football facilities. “However, barring a surprise, I don't expect the Gators to be the selection here. At the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, Ojulari mentioned Florida as a possible official visit destination, but there hasn't been much momentum since his unofficial visit. There is no doubting how great of a fit Ojulari is for Todd Grantham's defense - and UF has been one of the schools recruiting him hardest - but I don't believe mutual interest is high enough in order to secure a commitment.” — Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com

GEORGIA

“In many years, I think Ojulari would be a Bulldog. He's a highly rated player with family ties to the program. He's a good young man, and pass rushers are always at a premium. In this case, however, I think the timing is off. Georgia has several talented outside linebackers on the roster (including Ojulari's older brother, Azeez), and they're trying to play the long game for Jordan Burch to be the final piece there. Additionally, a guy like five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman looks like he could spend time working there at the next level if needed. Someone will get a great player in Ojulari, but I just don't see that team being the Bulldogs.” — Jake Reuse, UGASports.com

LSU

“LSU's confidence level continues to grow as Ojulari's announcement nears. Defensive line coach Dennis Johnson continues to lead the charge for the Tigers and he has been lights out this year as a recruiter. Auburn continues to concern the LSU staff, but it feel like it has done enough to secure his commitment this weekend. The staff members have been able to push the idea of playing for defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and being the replacement for K'Lavon Chaisson, the team's best pass rusher, who is expected to enter the NFL Draft after this season.” — Jimmy Smith, TigerDetails.com

TENNESSEE

“Tennessee has recruited Ojulari hard since Jeremy Pruitt took over the program, with both outside linebacker Chris Rumph and new area recruiter Brian Niedermeyer leading the charge. Tennessee quarterback commit Harrison Bailey, Ojulari's teammate at Marietta, has pushed hard for the Vols, too. The Marietta star has visited Tennessee's campus more than any other school, including two more trips this spring. Tennessee felt good about its chances with BJ in early 2019, but that confidence slowly subsided in the spring after Ojulari began to really talk up the Tigers — both Auburn and LSU. And yet, recruiting remains fluid and Tennessee has refused to concede to either of the Tigers. Could an 11th hour push land the Vols another impact player? We’ll see.” — Jesse Simonton, VolQuest.com

