Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 08:35:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Where's Mingo stand after visits to Mississippi State, Ole Miss and UGA?

Bxgk3qogwjux4khxuvav
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Will Rivals250 wide receiver Jonathan Mingo stick with the Ole Miss Rebels or flip to another SEC school Wednesday?The playmaker out of Brandon, Miss. has been committed to Ole Miss since the end o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}