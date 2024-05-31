Few things spark DawgVent opinions like the composition of the College Gameday set. It is usually about Lee Corso’s stamina or Pat McAfee’s belt buckle. Now we get to add Nick Saban to the blender of Gameday takes.

We know Gameday has passed on Georgia vs. Clemson at Mercedes Benz Stadium, and instead opted for Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame.

Here's a quick glimpse of Georgia’s chances to be the national game of the week for the 2024 season.