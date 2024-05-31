When College Gameday might be at UGA games in 2024
Few things spark DawgVent opinions like the composition of the College Gameday set. It is usually about Lee Corso’s stamina or Pat McAfee’s belt buckle. Now we get to add Nick Saban to the blender of Gameday takes.
We know Gameday has passed on Georgia vs. Clemson at Mercedes Benz Stadium, and instead opted for Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame.
Here's a quick glimpse of Georgia’s chances to be the national game of the week for the 2024 season.
Week 2 (Sept. 7)
Georgia’s opponent: Tennessee Tech
Chance of College Gameday coming: None
Likely Gameday site: Texas at Michigan
Other Notable Games: Arkansas at Oklahoma State, Tennessee at NC State
Week 3 (Sept. 14)
Georgia’s opponent: at Kentucky
Chance of College Gameday coming: Low
Likely Gameday site: Alabama at Wisconsin
Other Notable Games: LSU at South Carolina, Oregon at Oregon State, Texas A&M at Florida
Week 4 (Sept. 21)
Georgia’s opponent: BYE
Chance of College Gameday coming: n/a
Likely Gameday site: Tennessee at Oklahoma
Other Notable Games: UCLA at LSU, USC at Michigan
Week 5 (Sept. 28)
Georgia’s opponent: at Alabama
Chance of College Gameday coming: Virtual Lock
Likely Gameday site: Georgia at Alabama
Other Notable Games: Oklahoma at Auburn, Wisconsin at USC
Week 6 (Oct. 5)
Georgia’s opponent: Auburn
Chance of College Gameday coming: Moderate Chance
Likely Gameday site: Michigan at Washington
Other Notable Games: Iowa at Ohio State, Clemson at Florida State
Week 7 (Oct. 12)
Georgia’s opponent: Mississippi State
Chance of College Gameday coming: Almost None
Likely Gameday site: Texas vs. Oklahoma
Other Notable Games: Ole Miss at LSU, Ohio State at Oregon
Week 8 (Oct. 19)
Georgia’s opponent: at Texas
Chance of College Gameday coming: Virtual Lock
Likely Gameday site: Georgia at Texas
Other Notable Games: Alabama at Tennessee, Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Week 9 (Oct. 26)
Georgia’s opponent: BYE
Chance of College Gameday coming: N/A
Likely Gameday site: Oklahoma at Ole Miss
Other Notable Games: LSU at Texas A&M, Florida State at Miami
Week 10 (Nov. 2)
Georgia’s opponent: Florida
Chance of College Gameday coming: Very High
Likely Gameday site: Oregon at Michigan
Other Notable Games: USC at Washington, Louisville at Clemson, North Carolina at Florida State
Week 11 (Nov. 9)
Georgia’s opponent: at Ole Miss
Chance of College Gameday coming: Medium
Likely Gameday site: Alabama at LSU
Other Notable Games: Florida State at Notre Dame, Washington at Penn State
Week 12 (Nov. 16)
Georgia’s opponent: Tennessee
Chance of College Gameday coming: High
Likely Gameday site: Tennessee at Georgia
Other Notable Games: Texas at Arkansas, LSU at Florida
Week 13 (Nov. 23)
Georgia’s opponent: Massachusetts
Chance of College Gameday coming: None
Likely Gameday site: Alabama at Oklahoma
Other Notable Games: Ole Miss at Florida, Texas A&M at Auburn
Week 14 (Nov. 29)
Georgia’s opponent: Georgia Tech
Chance of College Gameday coming: None
Likely Gameday site: Auburn at Alabama
Other Notable Games: Texas at Texas A&M, Notre Dame at USC, Oklahoma at LSU
Bottom Line:
Georgia will definitely be featured on College Gameday in 2024. Most likely, it will be on the road at Alabama and Texas. The most probable game for Gameday to come to Athens is for Tennessee vs. Georgia.