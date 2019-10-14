What went wrong for Georgia? Kirby Smart explains (FULL PRESS CONFERENCE)
0:01 – Opening comments on Kentucky
0:11 – Mention of players approaching him, leadership
1:00 – Conversation with team that “goals still ahead of them”
1:46 – Focusing on Kentucky
2:20 – Any “warning signal” before SC game, “rush efficiency”
3:38 – Lack of focus vs. SC?
4:08 – Feedback on offense going up-tempo
5:30 – Lessons learned on losing
6:14 – Memories of “Kick 6” factor into decision-making
6:56 – Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden
7:56 – His decisions—in retrospect
9:38 – Feedback on injuries along offensive line
10:18 – Consistency and morale of coaching staff
11:49 – Fromm passing down middle of field
12:40 – Cager injury
13:36 – Assessment of Coley and offense thus far
14:34 – Are Fair Catches on punts planned beforehand?
15:36 – Offense’s lack of explosiveness
16:40 – On Tyson Campbell and dealing with an athletic quarterback
17:46 – How wide receivers can get open
18:23 – Idea of “putting offensive players in better position”