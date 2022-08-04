What to expect from UGA targets in August
August brings an NCAA-mandated dead period for football recruiting. Coaches can't make off-campus contact or even call players. Coaches can still text with players in the Class of 2023 and of course prospects can call coaches. For the most part, the action in August is going to come by way of narrowing done choices and announcing commitments by prospects.
UGASports provides you today with a recruiting roadmap to the month of August as football season quickly approaches.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news