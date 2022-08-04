August brings an NCAA-mandated dead period for football recruiting. Coaches can't make off-campus contact or even call players. Coaches can still text with players in the Class of 2023 and of course prospects can call coaches. For the most part, the action in August is going to come by way of narrowing done choices and announcing commitments by prospects.

UGASports provides you today with a recruiting roadmap to the month of August as football season quickly approaches.