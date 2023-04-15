Zion Logue declined to comment. Chaz Chambliss said the issue hadn't been addressed with the team yet.

The cloud hung over Saturday's G-Day festivities nonetheless. Around two hours before kickoff, sophomore defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal after a strong freshman season at Georgia.

"That's the way of the world," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. "It's who handles it and manages it best. It's a new climate we're in. The window will open and all across the country there will be guys going in and looking for greener pastures. Ultimately [it's] the climate we have created, and more power to them."

With Alexander gone, the focus now turns to the remaining interior linemen.

There are several veterans who were set to be stalwarts anyway. Players such as Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue, Tramel Walthour, and others got plenty of work with the first-team defense during G-Day.

But the real intrigue rests with those set to take on a bigger role up front.

Of those names, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins had the most impressive G-Day. The redshirt sophomore finished the day with a sack and two more quarterback hurries.

"Ty is one of those guys that’s just a freak of nature," defensive back Javon Bullard said. "He’s going to get to the quarterback by all means. It’s really waiting for him to have that breakout year, because I know he’s very capable of doing so. I’m looking forward to seeing him shine this year."

Christen Miller also had a strong performance. Miller joined the Bulldogs as a freshman last season, but redshirted after appearing in four contests in 2022.

Miller teamed with Ingram-Dawkins to have a quality performance for the Red team. He recorded three total tackles, including a sack.

"Christen has come a long way," Smart said. "He’s gotten better. He’s a really good zero nose, and he can stunt and move. He increased his pass rush ability some this offseason. He became better. I’m excited about what he can do."

Of the two freshmen early enrollees, Jordan Hall had an impressive outing. He registered just one tackle, but also batted down a pair of passes at the line of scrimmage.

Smart noted earlier this spring that, despite the absence of a supremely talented player like Jalen Carter, he's very happy with the depth up front. Logue, Stackhouse, Walthour, Warren Brinson--they all have loads of reps under their belt.

If Georgia's defense wants to once again play at a championship level, it all starts with those big men up front.

"The line of scrimmage wins football games," Bullard said. "If you don’t have a line of scrimmage, you don’t win. No matter how many balls receivers catch, no matter how many picks DBs catch, how many passes I deflect, it doesn’t really matter if the line’s not doing their job."