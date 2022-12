The recruiting calendar has moved up in recent years.

With the advent of the Early Signing Period, more and more prospects are choosing to sign with their selected colleges in December rather than in February. Georgia is no different, with the Bulldogs having signed 25 of its commits already.

But that doesn't mean the 2023 class is completely finished. Here's a look at what's still on the table for Kirby Smart and company as they look to close out another strong class.