What just happened: UGA unable to get over the Alabama hump

For 12 games, Georgia showcased a dominant defense that no offense could do much with.

The group that took the field Saturday looked a lot different.

After a regular season of beating each offense into submission, Georgia’s defense never found an answer for Alabama’s passing attack. The end result was a familiar one, with the Crimson Tide beating the Bulldogs 41-24 for the SEC Championship.

Alabama has now won seven games in a row against Georgia, with the Bulldogs last defeating the Tide in 2007. Head coach Kirby Smart is now 0-4 against his former boss and mentor Nick Saban.

Georgia started the game hot, jumping out to a 10-0 lead. The defense had a good grasp on Alabama in the first quarter until a third-and-2 at the Alabama 33-yard line. On that play, receiver Jameson Williams came across the middle and quarterback Bryce Young hit him in stride, with the speedy wideout taking the ball 67 yards for a touchdown.

From there, Alabama’s offense couldn’t be stopped. And in the process, Young probably locked up the Heisman Trophy.

Georgia was unable to place any pressure, allowing Young to complete 26 of 44 passes for a staggering 421 yards and three touchdowns. The Crimson Tide entered the game paying respect to Georgia’s rush defense with their plan seemingly to pass protect and let Young attack the Bulldogs’ secondary.

Alabama was able to take control of the game at the end of the first half after Georgia tied the game at 17 following Stetson Bennett’s screen pass to Ladd McConkey for a touchdown. Young led a touchdown drive that ended with the star quarterback running for an 11-yard rushing score. Alabama then scored on a 55-yard bomb early in the third quarter from Young to Williams to move ahead 31-17.

Bennett finished the game 29-of-48 passing for 340 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.