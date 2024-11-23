What just happened: UGA starting defense has poor showing in win over UMass

Raylen Wilson attempts a tackle against UMass. (Kathryn Skeean/UGASports.com)

Let's cut to the chase. That was one of the worst defensive performances in recent memory. While Georgia defeated Massachusetts 59-21, the starting defense was pushed back and lacked a strong effort throughout the afternoon. There is no scenario in which UMass should have scored three touchdowns and racked up 348 total yards -- 226 coming on the ground with 5.7 yards per carry. There were countless missed tackles defending the run. Georgia struggled to secure the edge, and often looked lackadaisical in doing so. UMass rarely passed, but made Georgia look silly on its biggest completion of the day, a 75-yard touchdown throw from AJ Hairston to Jakobie Keeney-James. The ball, a great pass that floated in a perfect spot, fell between defenders Dan Jackson and Daniel Harris. Both players seemed to assume Keeney-James wouldn't catch the ball as their attempts to knock the ball away were unsuccessful. Keeney-James then caught it and neither player attempted a tackle. Keeney-James took the ball to the house, stunning the Georgia crowd at Sanford Stadium. After an excellent defensive performance in last week's win over Tennessee, the group laid an ostrich egg of preposterous proportions. The defense's inability to get off the field kept quarterback Carson Beck in the game longer than anyone thought. In the fourth quarter, Beck took a tough shot and may have suffered a minor injury in the fourth quarter he otherwise would have avoided had the defense done the minimum.

Advertisement

What it means

We'll put aside the defensive performance for a moment. Georgia's offense took care of business easily, totaling 550 total yards. But up next is Georgia Tech, which could be a tougher game than most people think. The Yellow Jackets have played the Bulldogs twice in consecutive years, and have played better this season than the previous two. Georgia's offensive will need to continue the upward trajectory to fend off Georgia Tech in the rivalry game, which head coach Kirby Smart must harp on all week.

A question that needs answering

Will Georgia fix its defensive issues before next week? A lot of criticism has been bestowed upon Mike Bobo this season. Perhaps that attention has taken away from the lack of fundamentals displayed throughout the majority of the year on the defensive side of the ball. This is the worst tackling team in the Smart era, and those misses contributed majorly to the Minutemen's ability to control the clock in the first half. That falls on the defensive teachers on the coaching staff. Glenn Schumann and Travaris Robinson are the co-defensive coordinators, and under their watch this year, Georgia's tackling has taken multiple backward steps. That sort of thing will be tough to fix this before next week's rivalry game against Georgia Tech. But maybe there are some different motivational techniques this coaching staff can use to fire up the defense so it doesn't overlook Georgia Tech. If the Bulldogs can escape next week with a win and end up in the College Football Playoff, the coaching staff better preach the fundamentals that have been missing from this unit for most of the season.

Three important plays

RPO touchdown: Georgia's first score of the game came on a nicely-designed run-pass option in the first quarter. From the UMass 17-yard line, Beck decided not to hand the ball off to the left and turned back to an open Oscar Delp in the flat. Delp slipped past one defender and ran 17 yards to the end zone to tie the game at 7-7. Forced fumble: After Georgia went up 14-7, safety KJ Bolden forced a fumble from Jalen John, with Raylen Wilson recovering. This set up Georgia's third touchdown of the game, which came just four plays later. This was one of the only defensive highlights from the starters. Fourth-quarter touchdown: Running back Nate Frazier punched in a 2-yard touchdown with 6:33 to go in the fourth quarter. That put Georgia up 52-21.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A Beck threw four touchdowns on Georgia's first four drives. Those were the only drives Georgia got in the first half thanks to UMass controlling the time of possession with the run game. But this was the kind of confidence-building game the offense needed. Sacovie White and Cole Speer came down with catches, and the receiving group only had one bad drop. This was a great game for a group that just might finally be trending upward at the right time of the year. Frazier ran well, totaling 136 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Beck completed 20 of 31 passes for 297 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Defense: Negative F, if such a thing exists When's the last time Georgia gave up 110 rushing yards in a first quarter to a team of UMass' caliber? That first quarter was an absolute embarrassment to the defensive groups that came before this one. All the Minutemen wanted to do was run the ball and they did, looking like a 1960s Big Ten team vs. a MAC opponent. Say what you want about injuries, depth, whatever. There is no excuse for this poor of a performance against a one-dimensional FBS independent that just fired its head coach. Special teams: A Peyton Woodring made a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter, proving his value to the team. If Georgia earns a berth to the playoff, Woodring could be a huge X-factor with his range.

Season grades to date