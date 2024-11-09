What just happened: UGA offense falters in loss to Ole Miss

Trevor Etienne carries the ball against Ole Miss. (Kathryn Skeean/UGASports.com)

It’s tough to win games when you can’t run, pass or block. That was the case for Georgia’s offense, which had yet another difficult outing in Saturday’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss. The Bulldogs mustered only 245 total yards and couldn’t establish any kind of consistency. The Rebels entered the day allowing an average of 313.6 yards per game, but actually looked like the Georgia defenses of old against an offense that continues to trend in the wrong direction. Quarterback Carson Beck operated in a much safer game-plan this week but it didn’t matter. He finished the game 20-of-31 throwing for 186 yards and an interception.

What it means

Just like that, Georgia fell down a notch in a tight race for a berth in the SEC Championship. With such a large conference, having two losses in the SEC could make things difficult when it comes to being one of the two teams playing in the conference title game. However, the race for a College Football Playoff berth is still very much alive. It’s just now the Bulldogs have no margin for error. They can’t afford any more losses from here on out, and that begins next week against Tennessee. And in order to get there, you have to wonder if major changes are coming soon.

A question that needs answering

Is it finally time for Georgia to make a quarterback change? The fact Georgia hasn’t turned to a different quarterback signals that head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo still believe Beck gives this team the best chance to win of any player at the position. The only reason not to make a change at this point would be because they see each day that neither of the backups are close to Beck’s level of play. If that’s the case, Georgia’s in for more offensive struggles for the rest of the year. It’s worth noting that Beck got very little help from his receiving corps. At the same time, great quarterbacks have a tendency to lift up, motivate and make those around him better. This offense has regressed quite a bit throughout the season. It’s remarkable that Beck has put forth this kind of season after what he accomplished last year. But not one rational person who’s watched every game this year believes the Bulldogs can advance through and win a 12-team College Football Playoff with Beck at quarterback. Unfortunately for Georgia, it just might not have a better option to turn to.

Three important plays

Third-down touchdown allowed: Forcing a third-and-6 at the Georgia 10-yard line in the third quarter, Georgia’s defense was unable to hold Ole Miss to a fourth consecutive field goal on a scoring drive. Jaxson Dart found Antwane Wells Jr. in the end zone, with Wells securing a tough catch to put Ole Miss back up by two scores. Costly lost fumble: Needing a touchdown after falling behind by 12 points, Georgia drove down to the Ole Miss 29-yard line and threatened to score. But Beck threw the ball to Nate Frazier, who promptly fumbled and gave Ole Miss the ball back. Fourth-down interception: Beck’s interception of the game came on fourth down in the fourth quarter, and on a deflected ball. It ended any chance Georgia had for a comeback.

Grading Georgia

Offense: F This is the worst offense in the Smart era, which includes the group from 2016. This team has a major problem at quarterback, a lackluster group at wide receiver, and can’t run the ball thanks to an offensive line that get very little push in the run game. There might not be anything that can save this group down the stretch, including a quarterback change. Defense: C Safety Dan Jackson’s interception on the Rebels’ first drive led to a Georgia touchdown. From there, the defense surrendered a touchdown in the first quarter but held Ole Miss to three field goals. That was pretty much the only good that happened from the defense. Otherwise, the Bulldogs put very little pressure on the quarterback and let the Rebels post 396 total yards in the beatdown. Special teams: A- Brett Thorson landed two more punts inside the 20-yard line, including one at the inch-line.

Season grades to date