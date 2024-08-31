It took some time for Georgia's vaunted offense to get going. Once it did, there was no looking back. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs looked like the well-oiled machine many expected it to. First, it was a quick, six-play drive that resulted in a touchdown from quarterback Carson Beck to receiver Colbie Young. Next, it was an eight-play drive capped with a 1-yard touchdown from freshman running back Nate Frazier. From there, Georgia was able to cruise to a 34-3 victory. Beck, among the top Heisman Trophy favorites entering the season, was a model of consistency throughout. He completed 70 percent of his passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. With Trevor Etienne suspended and Roderick Robinson nursing an injury, Frazier was the star of the Georgia ground game, totaling 83 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards. His 40-yard run in the fourth quarter will be talked about all week as he stated a strong case to be Georgia's No. 2 running back -- at minimum -- for the remainder of this season. Credit Clemson's defense early for stifling the Bulldogs in the first two quarters. But as the second half unfolded, it showed a sizable talent gap between the two programs. With an expanded 12-team playoff occurring for the first time this year, Saturday's win over Clemson gives the Bulldogs a slight cushion for a berth with what is otherwise a tough schedule.

What it means

Enough about the Georgia offense. The defense was out of this world against the Tigers. Clemson couldn't run the ball. Cade Klubnik didn't have a whole lot of time to throw the ball. When he did throw the ball, there weren't a whole lot of opportunities to make many plays. Clemson was held to only 188 total yards. If not for Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool catching a one-handed pass in the third quarter, accompanied with a roughing the passer penalty, the Tigers probably don't score three points that drive. The Bulldogs are elite and deep on defense. This unit will once again carry Georgia this season and will be needed to produce similarly in games against Alabama, Texas and Mississippi. Offenses, beware.

A question that needs answering

Will this finally be Arian Smith's breakout year? Ever since he arrived to Georgia, folks have been waiting for Smith to become a significant part of Georgia's offense. To date, he's had his moments but lacked the consistency to be a factor week in and week out. Against Clemson, he looked the part of a well-rounded and reliable receiver who can be counted on. Beck looked to him often, with the senior wideout catching five passes for 56 yards. The volume against a quality opponent is what could signal a bigger role for Smith. In the past, Smith has primarily been used as a deep threat. Against Clemson, Smith was used in multiple ways. With defenders needing to play off Smith due to his speed, the veteran very well could take advantage of this with comebacks and slants adding to his statistical output in 2024.

Three important plays

Big leg: Georgia took a chance to attempt a 55-yard field goal with less than five minutes to play in the first half. A miss would have given Clemson excellent field position and a chance to at least tie the game in the first half. However, Peyton Woodring delivered. Woodring crushed the field goal attempt, with the ball slipping inside the upright near the last moment. This gave Georgia a 6-0 lead, which is what they entered halftime with. Big gain in the early third quarter: On Georgia's second play of the third quarter, Beck found Smith wide open on the right side of the field. Smith took the ball 32 yards down to the Clemson 36-yard line. Georgia was able to score its first touchdown of the game four plays later, with Beck finding Young on an 8-yard out-route. Starks' pick: The game was in hand by this point, but Malaki Starks' interception in the fourth quarter was nothing short of incredible. Down 27-3, Clemson needed to take a deep shot. Starks took it away by skying in the air and plucking the ball away.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A- It took a half to get going against a really good defense, but Georgia showed why its offense is among the best in the nation. Transfer receiver London Humphries effectively ended the game with a 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth quarter. Even when the offense struggled some in the first half, Beck looked the part of a Heisman Trophy favorite. Defense: A Elite, elite, elite. Special teams: A Woodring connected on a 55-yard field goal and Brett Thorson shined, per usual, at punter. Thorson pinned one punt at the 5-yard line and boomed a long of 57. In tight games, Thorson will once again be a trusted weapon in the field position battle.

Season grades to date