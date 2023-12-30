Georgia might not have been able to complete college football's first three-peat since the 1940s. However, the Bulldogs finished what they started for a senior class that has now compiled 50 career victories. Georgia did so by steamrolling Florida State 63-3 in Saturday's Orange Bowl, which was never a fair fight in a game featuring unequal teams. Quarterback Carson Beck, who announced he will return to Georgia for the 2024 season, completed 13 of 18 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Beck had another efficient outing and exited the game after the first half. While Beck played well, it was the run game that propelled Georgia to a big first-half lead that Georgia never came close to relinquishing. Kendall Milton, in his final game at Georgia, totaled 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Milton found a lot of space to run through thanks to an offensive line that dominated the Seminoles' defensive line. Safety Malaki Starks added an exclamation point at the end of the first half with an interception off of a deflected pass. Quarterback Gunner Stockton got his first extended look in a Georgia uniform in the second half of the blowout. Stockton completed six of 10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs' 60-point win set a new record for margin of victory in a bowl game. Funny enough, the previous record of 58 was set a year ago in Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

What it means

Yes, Florida State had numerous players opt out of the Orange Bowl and was down to third string quarterback Brock Glenn. But based on Georgia's exceptional performance, it's hard to imagine this would have been a competitive game even if the Seminoles had the players who elected to sit this one out or transferred. The College Football Playoff committee is getting the last laugh, considering it was skewered for leaving out an undefeated Power 5 conference champion for the first time ever. While no one will complain about Florida State's exclusion anymore, Georgia proved its own gripe was much more legitimate. With the season over, Georgia will now think about what could have been. In just about any other season, the Bulldogs would have been included in the four-team College Football Playoff. With the playoff moving to 12 teams in 2024, Georgia won't have to worry about being left out of contention for a national championship in future comparable situations. In the coming days, the Bulldogs will deal with a few more departures from the program. Tight end Brock Bowers, receiver Ladd McConkey, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter will soon make their decisions regarding the NFL. Georgia will also monitor the transfer portal on both fronts with the winter window closing soon.

A question that needs answering

Can Georgia overcome Alabama in 2024? The Bulldogs open next season with Clemson, Tennessee Tech, and Kentucky. Two of those games should be early-season tests for a Georgia team that figures to be among the nation's best once again. Georgia gets a bye in Week 4 before traveling to Alabama for a Sept. 28 showdown. Dating back to 2008, the Crimson Tide have won eight of the last nine meetings. Since Kirby Smart has been at Georgia, he has lost five of the six games against his former mentor Nick Saban. Of course, the lone win during this span was to win the 2021 national championship. But for as great as Smart has been at Georgia, Alabama has been the one team to have his program's number more often than not. There won't be a wait until the SEC Championship this time around. This meeting will occur early and could potentially feature teams ranked No. 1 and 2.

Three important plays

Milton's long run: Up 7-0 and heading into the final play of the first quarter, Georgia faced a first-and-10 from the Florida State 48-yard line. Milton found a crease and burst through it for a 43-yard pickup. This turned into a 5-yard touchdown a play later from Milton, his second of the game. Jones' forced fumble: Following Georgia's third touchdown, Cash Jones forced a fumble from Deuce Spann on the ensuing kickoff. This gave the Bulldogs possession of the ball at the Florida State 27-yard line. McConkey turns nothing into a touchdown: On the next play after the special teams fumble, Beck threw a lateral to McConkey, with the design being a double pass. McConkey couldn't find an open man to throw to, so he took off to his right to pick up some yards on the broken play. McConkey then zigzagged his way through some Florida State defenders before finding the open field and a couple of blockers to put the game away with a 27-yard touchdown.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A The scoreboard says it all. Florida State's vaunted defense was no challenge for a Georgia offense looking to make a statement after losing for the first time after 29 consecutive wins. Defense: A Florida State's lone big play against the first team was a 55-yard reception from Kentron Poitier. The Bulldogs held the Seminoles to a field goal on the drive and didn't allow much else. Special teams: A With Georgia's offense doing so well, there wasn't much needed from the specialists. Anthony Evans had a 17-yard punt return in the first half that showed off his play-making ability.

Final end-of-season grades