Now, there’s that Georgia team we all remember from Week 1’s shellacking over Oregon. Saturday’s SEC opener against South Carolina was never a contest, with Georgia steamrolling the Gamecocks 48-7. The Bulldogs did whatever they wanted in dominating all phases of the game. The top highlight of many for the Bulldogs came in the third quarter, on Georgia’s first possession of the second half. Quarterback Stetson Bennett faked the handoff and hit tight end Brock Bowers down the seam. Bowers cut it left before juking defensive back B.J. Gibson back the other way. From there, Bowers took it for a 78-yard touchdown. Bowers finished with five catches for 121 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Bowers also scored a rushing touchdown on a double end-around. Bennett’s day concluded in the third quarter after he completed 16 of 23 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Bennett now has 952 passing yards through three games.

What it means

Georgia proved that last week’s 33-0 win over Samford was nothing more than a lack of focus against an inferior team. The Bulldogs avoided any lapses of judgment in this game when jumping out to its big lead early. And when the backups came in, they dominated too. Walk-on running back Cash Jones even made some nice plays, including stiff-arming a defender to the ground on a run for a first down. Vegas will also have to adjust Georgia lines again, because being a 24.5-point favorite over this team was way too low.

Three important plays

Important stop: Up 14-0, Georgia forced South Carolina into a fourth-and-9 at the beginning of the second quarter. After Spencer Rattler received the snap, he faced almost immediate pressure from safety Malaki Starks. This forced a quick throw, with Kelee Ringo making the tackle before the first-down marker. This thwarted South Carolina from capturing any momentum while they were still in the game. Athletic grab: On the ensuing possession and at the 6-yard line, Bennett threw a jump ball to Bowers on the left side of the end zone. Bowers snagged the ball, got a foot in, and completed the catch to the ground. This put Georgia up 21-0 and secured the game early. The juke: Bowers’ juke that went for a touchdown has to be included on these plays. It was a thing of beauty, with Bowers showing why he should have won the Mackey Award as a freshman. Bowers is going to have a long career in the NFL after next season.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A Georgia returned to form on offense, with Bowers being the focal point of the attack. For everyone questioning Georgia’s rushing attack, this group accounted for 208 yards on the ground. It was a complete performance against an overwhelmed SEC opponent. Carson Beck impressed too, completing five of six passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Defense: A Rattler never stood a chance against this Georgia defense. He finished the day 13-of-25 for only 118 yards and two interceptions. Starks recorded an interception, with the first-team defense manhandling South Carolina’s first-string offense. Trezmen Marshall added an interception late, when South Carolina’s backups were threatening to score too. Special teams: A- Brett Thorson’s first punt went 43 yards, but didn’t look pretty getting there. His second punt, however, was 56 yards in the air late in the fourth quarter. Thorson has great potential and should turn into a weapon soon enough.

Season grades to date