Kendall Milton is peaking at the perfect time. For the second time in three weeks, MIlton topped the century mark in Georgia's 31-23 win over rival Georgia Tech. Milton's size was too much for the Yellow Jackets' smaller defensive front seven, with the senior carrying the ball 18 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Both the carries and yards were career highs in Milton's final regular season game with the Bulldogs. Milton has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his collegiate career. But healthy for multiple weeks and displaying the kind of power he was known for as a prep standout, Milton has been tremendous down the stretch of Georgia's regular season. His first run against Georgia Tech was a 14-yard pickup, which set the tone for how his day was going to go. With the Bulldogs trailing 10-7, Milton plunged into the end zone on a 3-yard carry in the third quarter. His second score came late in the third quarter and gave Georgia an 18-point cushion at the time. With the postseason up next, Georgia will need Milton's power running to come through when called upon. Georgia will face Alabama in the SEC Championship next Saturday. With Georgia relying on the ground game, quarterback Carson Beck completed 13 of 20 passes for 175 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. It marked the first time this season that Beck did not pass for 250 yards in a game. Of note, this win extended Georgia's winning streak to what is now an SEC-record 29 in a row.

What it means

While the run game was a bright spot, this was otherwise a throwback to earlier this season when Georgia didn't play to its full potential. Games against Tennessee-Martin and Vanderbilt come to mind, with Georgia Tech being a better opponent than those two. That said, it's rivalry week and anything can happen. Alabama and Washington both were given great challenges against top rivals who otherwise underwhelmed this season. For all the jokes I've made about Georgia Tech since the Paul Johnson days, it does appear the Yellow Jackets have a coach in Brent Key who actually knows what he's doing. Georgia Tech has been hot and cold all year, scoring wins over Miami and North Carolina but suffering a dumbfounding loss to Bowling Green (resulting in Andrew Thacker's demotion). But, believe it or not, there's a glimmer of potential with this Georgia Tech program, which is just a weird thing to say. Now, will Key build a program to Georgia's caliber? Probably not. But Georgia Tech is actually projecting upward for the first time in maybe two decades. For Georgia, it's a matter of moving forward and focusing on Alabama in next week's SEC Championship.

A question that needs answering

Will Georgia be closer to full health for the SEC Championship? The Bulldogs were without Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, Rara Thomas, and Tate Ratledge in this game. The Bulldogs' offense was still able to produce, but it will definitely need this crew available for next week's showdown against the Crimson Tide.

Three important plays

Miller Time: With Georgia Tech driving at the end of the second quarter, defensive lineman Christen Miller sacked Hayes King with nine seconds left. This forced a third-and-15, with King just missing an open receiver for a touchdown. The sequence concluded with a missed 49-yard field goal, all thanks to Miller's crucial sack. First-down gain: Approaching three minutes to go in the third quarter, Georgia Tech attempted a fourth-down pass over the middle of the field. The play was flagged for pass interference, with the Yellow Jackets appearing to move the chains. However, an official review showed that defensive tackle Zion Logue tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage, negating the flag. Georgia avoided any Georgia Tech points this possession and converted the turnover on downs into Milton's second touchdown. Late first-down gain: WIth less than three minutes to go, Georgia faced a third-and-3 and only leading by eight. Daijun Edwards took a toss to the right. At first it didn't appear to be going anywhere. Edwards made some shifty moves, however, and wiggled his way past the line to gain to keep possession of the ball. Milton was able to salt the game away shortly after.

Other important games to note

No. 3 Michigan 30, No. 2 Ohio State 24: This was the first domino to fall in the College Football Playoff race. Michigan heads to the Big Ten Championship to take on Iowa, and Ohio State will need a lot to happen in order to sneak into the final four. With Georgia not having an impressive win over Georgia Tech, it's possible that Michigan jumps to No. 1 in the next College Football Playoff rankings. No. 4 Washington 24, Washington State 21: The Huskies remained unbeaten just barely, by hitting a field goal as time expired. Winners of the Apple Cup, Washington will take on Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship. No. 8 Alabama 27, Auburn 24: WOW! Auburn had Alabama all but defeated before a fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line, thanks to a bad snap and illegal forward pass penalty. Then the Tigers inexplicably rushed two men (who actually backed out of it, because why force Jalen Milroe to run for a 31-yard touchdown?) and allowed for Isaiah Bond to come down with an improbable go-ahead receiving score. Next week's SEC Championship between Georgia and Alabama will send the winner to the playoff.

Grading Georgia

Offense: B+ Georgia left some points on the field, but otherwise did a fine job. The offense posted 437 total yards, which was significant considering the Yellow Jackets won the time of possession battle. Beck's fourth-quarter interception was a forced throw that should've been avoided. Defense: D Georgia Tech does deserve a lot of credit for its offensive game-plan. The Yellow Jackets committed to a run-heavy approach with the offensive line's lateral movement giving the Bulldogs all sorts of fits. While Alabama's offensive line has improved throughout the season, it would not be a surprise to see the Crimson Tide mimic this next week. Giving up 363 total yards will not sit well with head coach Kirby Smart, nor will the fourth-quarter scoring drive that made this a one-score game. Special teams: B Mekhi Mews is electric with the ball in his hands. That's a fact. But he's muffed one too many punts this year. Considering the key muffed punt in the Iron Bowl, perhaps Georgia wants to ensure there's a punt returner who is at the lowest risk of dropping a punt in the SEC Championship.

Season grades to date