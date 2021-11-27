What just happened: Georgia still runs this state

Once again, it was too easy.

Georgia Tech proved it’s a rinky dink program, offering as much resistance as Charleston Southern did a week ago. In front of a large number of Georgia fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Bulldogs cruised to a 45-0 victory.

The tone of the game began on the opening kickoff, when Jake Camarda left a kickoff short of the goal line. Georgia Tech, however, let the ball bounce and roll around the turf before picking it up at the 3-yard line. Jahmyr Gibbs ran the ball to the 9-yard line before being tackled. From there, the Yellow Jackets were unable to do much of anything.

Following a field goal on the opening drive, Georgia got its first touchdown on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett to receiver Jemaine Burton. Receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers also scored touchdowns in the first half to help give Georgia a 24-0 halftime lead.

Bowers, snubbed as a finalist for the Mackey Award, played like his absence from the nation's top tight end award was personal. Bowers’ first touchdown came on a quick throw that saw the freshman speed through Georgia Tech’s entire defense for a 77-yard score. His second touchdown was on Georgia’s first drive of the third quarter, when he caught a 9-yard jump ball in the end zone.

Bowers finished with 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Bennett concluded his regular season by completing 14 of 20 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia’s defense was once again superb, holding Georgia Tech to only 171 total yards. The 45-0 win also marked the largest shutout win in the history of the rivalry.

Next up for Georgia is the SEC Championship against Alabama.