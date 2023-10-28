Georgia fans, continue to thank the stars that aligned to bring Kirby Smart to Athens.

Since his arrival in 2016, the Bulldogs have won two national titles and appeared in three championship games. He's done everything and so much more to bring this team to the top of the college football mountain.

Meanwhile in Florida, it's a different story with one pivotal example that changed the entire complexion of Georgia's 43-20 win in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

Florida scored first and was giving Georgia everything it had in the first half, possessing the ball and only trailing 10-7. Then the Gators faced a fourth-and-inches from their own 34-yard line.

Conventional wisdom says to punt the ball away in this situation. But hey, if you're feeling frisky, the call—and the only one for that matter—is a quarterback sneak. It has the best chance of picking up the needed yard with the lowest risk

Instead, Florida head coach Billy Napier OK'd a trick halfback pass that Georgia's SEC-best defense saw after the ball snapped five yards away from the line to gain. The Bulldogs stopped the play and took over at the 31-yard line.

From there, the rout was on.

That one decision changed the entire complexion of this game. The Bulldogs, which had already scored 10 unanswered points, added 16 more before the half ended. At this level of college football, coaching matters a lot. You can't make dumb decisions and let a team like Georgia smell blood in the water.

And with the program Smart has built, that's exactly what happened in Jacksonville.