Carson Beck was on fire. Beck completed 22 of 32 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns in Georgia’s 49-21 win over UAB. Beck repeated, looked, and found his receiving targets downfield. Tight end Brock Bowers was Beck’s top target, catching nine passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia’s offense hasn’t previously gotten out to the fastest starts, with that changing in this game. The Bulldogs scored on their opening drive and then added 21 points in the second quarter.

What it means

Perhaps Georgia has turned a corner in this department. Even against Tennessee-Martin and Ball State, the Bulldogs had some scoring issues at the start of those games. The remainder of the SEC slate is underway next week, with this giving Georgia some confidence in this department.

A question that needs answering

Does Beck enter the Heisman conversation? For the flack Beck has taken thus far from some of the fan base, his numbers are quite remarkable. He’s completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,183 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. If Beck continues at this pace, his numbers could feasibly put him in the finalist picture.

Three important plays

First-drive score: The Bulldogs started fast this week, with Beck hitting receiver Arian Smith for a quick pass that was turned into an 11-yard touchdown. This score was set up by a 33-yard reception on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Mean stiff-arm: In the second quarter, Beck hit Bowers for a quick pass that went for 12 yards and put Georgia down at the 4-yard line. On the play, Bowers threw a strong stiff arm that threw down a UAB defender. Daijun Edwards punched in a touchdown one play later. Bowers’ touchdown: Bowers is one special player. Late in the second quarter, Beck found Bowers on a wheel route down the left side of the field. On a dime, Bowers juked two defensive backs and then took the ball toward the corner.

Other important games to note

No. 13 Alabama 24, No. 15 Mississippi 10: The Crimson Tide defense shut down the Rebels’ high-powered offensive attack, with Lane Kiffin’s squad losing its first game of the season. Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10: The Tigers, Georgia’s opponent next week, did not look good against the Aggies.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A Beck had an excellent game, as mentioned. Bowers is a freak. Georgia’s passing game was clicking and could become more dangerous as the season progresses. Defense: B+ Georgia gave up two touchdowns in the first half, including one before the end of the first half in the two-minute drill. Special teams: B Georgia lost a fumble on a punt return that led to a touchdown. It hasn’t been a banner couple of weeks for the special teams unit.

Season grades to date