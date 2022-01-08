What did James Cook finally figure out?

The question, then, is why now? Cook expanded on that question as he met with the media in the week leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

In his fourth season as a Bulldog, Cook is having a career year both rushing and receiving. He is producing the kind of campaign Georgia has been waiting on since he arrived on campus back in 2018.

For starters, Cook is finally fully familiar with Georgia's offensive system. His first three seasons in Athens saw him play under three different offensive coordinators.

In 2021, Cook is in his second year under offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

"He wants all the little details right," Cook said. ""He doesn't want you running the route on air. He wants it to be perfect. Like, in a game, if you get this look, he wants you to make it like you're in the game. So that's what's kind of different about him, because he was in the NFL, I guess, probably and they do things a little different."

Those little details have been a tremendous benefit to Cook. That's especially true in the passing game, where he has hauled in 25 catches for 269 yards and four touchdowns through 14 games. All of those numbers are career highs.

Early in his college career, Cook sat low on the depth chart behind backs such as Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien. He struggled to prove himself in such a crowded running back room.

This season, however, Cook is one of the undisputed leaders of his position group. Taking up that leadership mantle has helped his play on the field, according to fellow senior and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer.

Cook still fits in as part of a running back by committee approach with Zamir White, Kendall Milton, and Kenny McIntosh. But he doesn't get too worried about a potential lack of carries or targets coming his way.

"When I get the ball, I think about going 80 every time. So it don't make me no different who get the ball," Cook said. "As long as I keep making my opportunities count when I get it, then that's going to work. I don't really need to get into the groove, really. As soon as I get the ball, I make all my opportunities count."

Salyer sees that mindset every day. Cook isn't the flashiest player, but he goes out and creates mismatches on the field. He's a south Florida guy who just wants to go out and play ball.

If Georgia is to bring home its first national championship since 1980, it will need the running back from Miami to step up one more time.