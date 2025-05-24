What comes to mind when No.1 prospect LaDamion Guyton thinks of UGA

SAVANNAH - There are many things that could pop into LaDamion Guyton's head when he thinks about Georgia.

The No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class could think of his strong relationship with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. Guyton could ponder how Savannah has sent numerous defensive prospects to Georgia in recent years, including former five-star teammate Elijah Griffin in the Class of 2025.

Instead, when Guyton thinks of Georgia, he reflects on something that happened nearly two years ago.