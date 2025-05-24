Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 24, 2025
What comes to mind when No.1 prospect LaDamion Guyton thinks of UGA
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

SAVANNAH - There are many things that could pop into LaDamion Guyton's head when he thinks about Georgia.

The No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class could think of his strong relationship with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. Guyton could ponder how Savannah has sent numerous defensive prospects to Georgia in recent years, including former five-star teammate Elijah Griffin in the Class of 2025.

Instead, when Guyton thinks of Georgia, he reflects on something that happened nearly two years ago.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement