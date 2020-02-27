Weekend war on deck
No. 4 Georgia vs No. 17 Georgia Tech
Friday: - Foley Field, 5 p.m.
Saturday: - Russ Chandler Stadium, 2 p.m.
Sunday: Coolray Field (Lawrenceville) 2 p.m.
Records: Georgia 8-1; Georgia Tech 7-1
Starting Pitchers: Friday – Emerson Hancock (1-0, 4.91) vs Jonathan Hughes (2-0, 3.38); Saturday – Cole Wilcox (1-0, 3.27) vs Cort Roedig (1-1, 4.66); Sunday – C.J. Smith (0-0, 3.12) vs Zach Maxwell (1-0, 1.00)
TV/Radio: Friday (SECNetwork+); Saturday (ACCNetworkX); Sunday (no TV); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston)
No. 4 Georgia and No. 17 Georgia Tech square off in a big three-game series but the two arch-rivals are going about it a big differently compared to previous campaigns.
Following Friday’s 5 p.m. game at a sold-out Foley Field, the two teams reconvene Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta before wrapping up at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, a game where all proceeds will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Sunday’s game was originally scheduled for Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, but due to the “Big Air” ski event hosted by the facility in December, the field was not going to be ready in time to play.
“We’ve been trying to do this for a couple of years,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We do our schedules about two years in advance and we were able to get this weekend. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get Truist, but Coolray stepped up and it’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s good for both teams, it’s a big rivalry, you get to see the weekend arms go head to head. I think it’s a good thing.”
It’s that last point made by Stricklin which makes this weekend’s series more intriguing than it usually is as it provides each team to throw its usually weekend starters.
That means, the Yellow Jackets (7-1) will get their first look at junior Emerson Hancock (1-0, 4.91) while the Bulldogs will see Yellow Jacket ace Jonathan Hughes (2-0, 2.38).
“I think it’s going to be a really cool format, get to see the weekend arms,” said Hancock. “It’s going to create a lot of excitement and it will be fun to see the different environments.”
According to Stricklin, he and Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall have been working for two years on making this series a weekend deal, one which will emulate one done annually by Clemson and South Carolina, which also includes a home and home with one of the three games at a nearby pro park.
“It’s exciting honestly,” Bulldog outfielder Tucker Bradley said. “I remember watching South Carolina-Clemson for the past couple of years, and how they do it. I’ve always thought that was pretty cool.”
After dropping two of three games last year to the Yellow Jackets (7-1), the Bulldogs are anxious for a little payback.
“I can’t wait,” pitcher Ryan Webb said. “I grew up in Atlanta, with a bunch of Tech fans. I’ve got a bunch of friends on Tech so I’ve texted a couple of the players, told them good luck, but I’m supposed to hate you this week. But it’s great. They get to see our best and we get to see their best. It should be packed for all three games.”
|Player
|Position
|Class
|Stats
|
Ben Anderson
|
Outfield
|
RS Sophomore
|
.423.0-7; Among SEC leaders with 16 runs scored.
|
Cam Shepherd
|
Shortstop
|
Senior
|
.294-3-13
|
Tucker Bradley
|
Outfield
|
RS Junior
|
.485-4-13
|
Riley King
|
Infield/Outfield
|
RS Junior
|
.161-0-6
|
Garrett Blaylock
|
Third Base
|
Junior
|
.216-4-7
|
Connor Tate
|
DH/Outfield
|
RS Sophomore
|
.200-0-2
|
Patrick Sullivan
|
First Base
|
Senior
|
.250-0-3
|
Mason Meadows
|
Catcher
|
RS Junior
|
.154-0-1
|
Cole Tate
|
Infield
|
Junior
|
.320-1-5
|
Others to watch
|
Shane Marshall
|
Catcher
|
Sophomore
|
.154-0-1
|
Buddy Floyd
|
Infield
|
Freshman
|
.300-0-2
|
Chaney Rogers
|
OF/First Base
|
Junior
|
.333-0-0
|
Randon Jernigan
|
Outfield
|
Sophomore
|
.125-0-0
Bradley riding the wave
Tucker Bradley knows how fickle the game of baseball can be to play.
That’s why the redshirt junior is enjoying every second of a smoking hard start that’s seen Bradley hit .485 with four home runs and 13 RBI.
Thursday, the former Gordon-Lee standout was asked if he ever saw this kind of start coming.
“You always want to expect it, but it is baseball, it’s a game of failure so you’ve just got to ride the wave, and when it does start to slow down, just enjoy it,” said Bradley, who has also made two relief appearances for a total of 3.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Considering he missed all but the first three games of last year after injuring a shoulder, Bradley joked that perhaps it’s only fitting that he’s been able to enjoy a little early-season success.
“You have to think,” Bradley smiled. “It was a long year for me, but year, it’s exciting to be back and to have a little success.”
Webb riding a wave of his own
Bradley isn’t the only Bulldog off to a fast start. Junior reliever Ryan Web hasn’t been bad himself.
The lefty has appeared in two games, allowing just one run in nine innings on six hits, one walk and 18 strikeouts.
“It was a great feeling, just because Coach (pitching coach Sean) Kenny and I have put in so much work in the offseason of just trying to hammer the strike zone and take care of the little improvements that I need to make as a pitcher,” It was cool to see it pay off, but it’s a long season. That was just one week and we’ve got 13 more weeks.”
Although he made seven starts as a freshman, Webb’s current role remains a bit undefined, simply because Stricklin wants the option of plugging in the Roswell native whenever it best serves the team.
Whereas many pitchers prefer having a defined role, Webb’s is fine with whatever he’s asked to do.
“We’ve talked and it’s basically whatever they need me to do,” Webb said. “I’m fine with it. If they need me to throw (innings) 8-9, I’ll do it; if they want me to throw 5,6,7,8 and 9, that’s fine, too.” One of the team’s more intense competitors, Webb credits a change in philosophy for helping stay ready.
“Baseball is fun. I just wanted to have fun again, because it’s often treated like such a job,” Webb said. “My whole career here, I’ve kind of be doing, like whatever. That goes back to me having fun part, just knowing that you could be doing anything at any time.”
Two-week assessment
The Bulldogs are 7-1 through the first two weekends of the season, and while the Bulldogs have played relatively well overall, Stricklin said he’s far from satisfied.
“I like our fight. I don’t think we’ve played particularly great, although we’ve played good at times. Tuesday (against Kennesaw State) I thought we played really well, but we’ve had some tough games, some challenging games where we’ve been behind and had to claw back in,” Stricklin said. “So, that’s been a positive to see our team not quit and keep fighting. You always want to be a challenged a little early. We’d all like to be able to put our feet up and relax, but it doesn’t really teach much.”
Some changes in how Stricklin organizes the lower part of his lineup could be in store.
“We may have a true platoon situation with some of the positions,” Stricklin said. “We’ve got some right-handed hitters who need to be in the lineup and we’ve got some left-handed hitters who need to be in the lineup so we may be able to do that.”
Two potential platoon candidates include the lefty-hitting Buddy Floyd with the right-handed hitting Cole Tate at second, and possibly Kadon Fowler, who could start to see more action as a left-handed designated hitter.
“It’s is a tough problem to have, but a good problem to have, but making out that lineup is a little bit stressful,” Stricklin said. “Not everyone is going to get there, we’ve only got nine spots. But our guys have handled it well. Guys who aren’t starting need to be ready to go because we’re not going to be afraid to pinch-hit guys in big situations and we’ve got enough depth to do that.”
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|
Tennessee
|
0-0
|
9-0
|
Florida
|
0-0
|
8-0
|
Georgia
|
0-0
|
8-1
|
Vanderbilt
|
0-0
|
8-2
|
South Carolina
|
0-0
|
6-2
|
Kentucky
|
0-0
|
5-3
|
Missouri
|
0-0
|
4-4
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|
Texas A&M
|
0-0
|
10-0
|
Alabama
|
0-0
|
9-0
|
Arkansas
|
0-0
|
7-0
|
Ole Miss
|
0-0
|
7-1
|
Mississippi State
|
0-0
|
6-2
|
Auburn
|
0-0
|
6-2
|
LSU
|
0-0
|
6-3