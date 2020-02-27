No. 4 Georgia and No. 17 Georgia Tech square off in a big three-game series but the two arch-rivals are going about it a big differently compared to previous campaigns.

Following Friday’s 5 p.m. game at a sold-out Foley Field, the two teams reconvene Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta before wrapping up at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, a game where all proceeds will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Sunday’s game was originally scheduled for Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, but due to the “Big Air” ski event hosted by the facility in December, the field was not going to be ready in time to play.

“We’ve been trying to do this for a couple of years,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We do our schedules about two years in advance and we were able to get this weekend. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get Truist, but Coolray stepped up and it’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s good for both teams, it’s a big rivalry, you get to see the weekend arms go head to head. I think it’s a good thing.”

It’s that last point made by Stricklin which makes this weekend’s series more intriguing than it usually is as it provides each team to throw its usually weekend starters.

That means, the Yellow Jackets (7-1) will get their first look at junior Emerson Hancock (1-0, 4.91) while the Bulldogs will see Yellow Jacket ace Jonathan Hughes (2-0, 2.38).

“I think it’s going to be a really cool format, get to see the weekend arms,” said Hancock. “It’s going to create a lot of excitement and it will be fun to see the different environments.”

According to Stricklin, he and Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall have been working for two years on making this series a weekend deal, one which will emulate one done annually by Clemson and South Carolina, which also includes a home and home with one of the three games at a nearby pro park.

“It’s exciting honestly,” Bulldog outfielder Tucker Bradley said. “I remember watching South Carolina-Clemson for the past couple of years, and how they do it. I’ve always thought that was pretty cool.”

After dropping two of three games last year to the Yellow Jackets (7-1), the Bulldogs are anxious for a little payback.

“I can’t wait,” pitcher Ryan Webb said. “I grew up in Atlanta, with a bunch of Tech fans. I’ve got a bunch of friends on Tech so I’ve texted a couple of the players, told them good luck, but I’m supposed to hate you this week. But it’s great. They get to see our best and we get to see their best. It should be packed for all three games.”