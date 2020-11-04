The loss of Richard LeCounte following his motorbike accident Saturday night was obviously a big blow to Georgia’s secondary. However, head coach Kirby Smart remains confident he has the players to get the job done. That includes sophomore Lewis Cine, who apparently will be available after injuring his left ankle at Kentucky last Saturday night. “We’ve got some guys who have played, between Lewis and Chris (Smith),” Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “Chris has had to play. He got to play last week, and he got to play in the Auburn game. And like I’ve told you, he’s practiced a lot, and the kid has worked really hard in practices.” For those wondering, other players can also be expected to receive some opportunities. “Between Major (Burns), (Latavious) Brini and Tyrique (Stevenson), they have all practiced at safety. So we’re looking forward to seeing those guys play,” Smart said. “It’s a great challenge. They have to go out and play against one of the most explosive offenses in the country, and they’ve got a chance to go out and play.” As for LeCounte, Smart confirmed Jim Donnan’s news on UGASports LIVE that the senior has been released from the hospital and was actually at the team’s Butts-Mehre facility Tuesday. “Yeah, he was released,” Smart said. “He came over and was in our training room yesterday. He had some different treatment and did some rehab.”

Lewis Cine (ankle) is expected to be able to play against Florida. (UGA Sports Communications)

Smart hopes to find a role for Davis; more on Pickens

Smart was also asked about the status of nose guard Jordan Davis, who injured his right elbow in the second quarter, and was seen on the sideline in Lexington wearing a sling. Georgia’s coach said Monday that the junior was still day-to-day, although Wednesday, Smart seemed to dial back just how ready he might be. “Hopefully, he’s able to go. Obviously, yesterday we didn't practice, so there's not a lot there,” Smart said. “But we’re trying to get him back, even if its just a role, play a role in the game—and hopefully he’s able to do that.” Look for senior Devonte Wyatt to receive most of the reps at nose, which he did Saturday following Davis’ injury. …Smart also confirmed that wide receiver George Pickens is dealing with an “upper extremities” injury, which sources tell UGASports is a strained pec. The sophomore is expected to be able to play. “He practiced Monday, and he did what he did the week before,” Smart said. “It’s going to be a pain tolerance deal, but we’re hoping he’s able to play. We need him to be at his best for us to be where we need to be offensively.”

Lots of respect for Cox

Smart was asked about former Bulldog Brenton Cox for the first time this week, and offered nothing but praise for the current Florida outside linebacker. “Brenton is playing really well. He's an explosive pass rusher and a really good player—like he was, coming out of high school. He plays really hard, he’s hard to block, and Todd (Grantham) does a good job of putting him in situations where he gets to rush,” Smart said. “That's what he's really good at, like all the Florida guys they’ve had in the past. They've always had really good edge-rusher type guys. But he's playing really well for them; he's playing disciplined and playing hard. He'll create some issues for us. We’ve got to do a good job knowing where he’s at.” Smart brushed off the notion of seeing a player he recruited and once coached as being “aggravating” to watch. “I wouldn’t say it’s aggravating,” Smart said. “It’s a choice, a decision that he had to make.”

Toney has Bulldogs' attention

Tight end Kyle Pitts naturally gets a lot of attention for Florida, but Smart said it would be foolish to forget about wide receiver Kadarius Toney. At 6-foot and 193 pounds, Smart said Toney—who has 22 catches for 297 yards and five touchdowns—is another huge offensive threat. “He was always good, and I always thought Dan (Mullen) always used him [well], but he had other weapons around him when he was younger; he had other good players,” Smart said. “But now, it’s like he’s more of a polished receiver on top of the utility stuff. He's extremely hard to tackle, he has extreme, one-step quickness. He plays powerful. When people hit him, he doesn't go backwards. He’s physical in what he does; he’s become a better receiver and they’re using him well.” Toney will have to be accounted for by the Dawgs. “You’ve got to know where he’s at, and certainly he’s extremely talented. He was extremely talented last year, but he’s gotten bigger and a little more physical,” Smart said. “Dan finds ways to use him in both the run game and the pass game. He’s a first-round talent, there’s no doubt about that.”

Smart handles "silly question" well

Reporters don't always ask the most intelligent questions, and Wednesday was one of those times. A reporter from Florida quizzed Smart on his memories of the 1980 Georgia-Florida game, and what stood out to him. Problem is, Smart was not quite five years old at the time. “I don't remember it from my youth,” Smart said. “I don’t know at what [age] I saw it. I remember when I got here as a player, hearing (Larry) Munson’s voice; you hear that iconic voice, and that was one of his best calls.” A follow-up question posed to Smart revolved around how much plays like the Buck Belue to Lindsay Scott pass means to the program. “(Laughing) I’m a little concerned with this game,” Smart said. “So, I don’t think about it very often.”

Quotable