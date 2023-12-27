Wednesday Orange Bowl News and Notes
Kamari Lassiter makes a decision
FORT LAUDERDALE – Junior cornerback Kamari Lassiter will play at least one more game for Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
“It was almost a no-brainer,” Lassiter told reporters Wednesday morning. “As long as I’m able to play, I’m a football player, so I’m going to go out there with my brothers and we’re going to play for each other. That’s what we’ve said we’re going to do. We’re going to do what we said we were going to do at the beginning of the year, and that’s to finish it.”
Lassiter was vague, however, when asked about his future for next year.
“As far as next year, I’m focused on the now right now, so I’m just focused on this next game,” Lassiter said. “I’ll just see where my feet are.”
Lassiter said he hasn’t even looked at his NFL grade.
No begrudging Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Fellow middle linebacker Jalon Walker said he and his teammates wish nothing but the absolute best to Jamon Dumas-Johnson after transferring to Kentucky recently.
“I love Pop to death. That’s my brother. I’m excited for his journey,” Walker said. “There was no disrespect or dishonor toward Georgia, he played a tremendous role being here, helping us win a national championship last year and helping us win a lot of games. I love him to death. He’s a brother to us, he’s family.”
Dumas-Johnson missed the final four games with a broken bone in his forearm before putting his name in the portal two weeks ago.
Position coach Glenn Schumann had conversations with the player before leaving.
“I love Pop. But this is a new day and age,” Schumann said. “Any conversations, I’ll leave that to him, but I wish him nothing but the best.”
More on Brock Bowers
Tight ends coach Todd Hartley did not have an update on tight end Brock Bowers, who as of Wednesday morning had yet to arrive in Miami.
However, it does appear he will ultimately be here.
“He’s just focused on getting that ankle 100 percent. If he gets it 100 percent, I think he’ll try to help us. If he doesn’t, then he’ll be there to support his teammates,” Hartley said. “The good thing about it is we’ve still got a couple of days before we play and he’s battling hard.”
Hartley said the tight end has been doing whatever he can to get back for the game.
“Right now, we don’t know, his status is still unsure. He’s still battling that ankle injury. It’s been nagging him it seems like forever now,” Hartley said. “But he’s been great with his rehab, and I hope he makes it. I don’t know if he will. It’s still up in the air. He’s been very supportive of his teammates throughout the prep ever since the Alabama game, so we’ll see.”
More from the Bulldogs
… Chaz Chambliss certainly remembers new running back transfer Trevor Etienne.
“Playing against him, he’s an elusive guy. He’s someone who can go East to West and then cut it North to South,” Chambliss said. “He can catch it out of the backfield, he’s got vision to hit holes, he hit some against us this year and last year. I haven’t seen him yet, but I remember him.”
… Schumann said cornerback Julian Humphrey (shoulder) is practicing with the team but is unsure if he will play.
“He’s out there practicing. He’s still battling through on his recovery,” Schumann said. “As far as the timeline, that’s obviously a medical decision, but he’s out there practicing with us and doing everything he can. We’ll have to see whether he can do contact or not.”
… Mykel Williams was asked about recent rumors of going in the transfer portal.
“Right now I’m focused on the now, and that’s currently getting ready for this game against Florida State,” Williams said. “That’s really all I’m thinking about right now. I’m not worried about the transfer portal right now."
Williams did say he was moving to Jack linebacker from defensive end.
… Hartley dishes on Brett Thorson.
The Bulldog punter has become somewhat of a social media celebrity with his jabs at teammates on X. Per Hartley, what you see is what they get at practice.
“He was very nice on the Zooms. He loved talking to my kids.
And now he’s a complete butthole. I’m kidding, I love Brett,” Hartley said. “He’s got a great sense of humor, doesn’t he?
His Twitter (X) is off the chains. He’s a good follow. That’s how he is in person, too. He’s very point-blank, too.”
… Freshman kicker Peyton Woodring has a nickname. New Shoes.
“He came out and had fancy little kicker shoes on, and we all know how Kirby likes to give freshmen heck,” Hartley said. “He was out there kicking, and you’ve got your new shoes on today. Pink, green and flamboyant, typical kicker shoes. So, Kirby started calling him New Shoes, so that just kind of stuck in my head.”