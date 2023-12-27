Kamari Lassiter makes a decision

FORT LAUDERDALE – Junior cornerback Kamari Lassiter will play at least one more game for Georgia in the Orange Bowl. “It was almost a no-brainer,” Lassiter told reporters Wednesday morning. “As long as I’m able to play, I’m a football player, so I’m going to go out there with my brothers and we’re going to play for each other. That’s what we’ve said we’re going to do. We’re going to do what we said we were going to do at the beginning of the year, and that’s to finish it.” Lassiter was vague, however, when asked about his future for next year. “As far as next year, I’m focused on the now right now, so I’m just focused on this next game,” Lassiter said. “I’ll just see where my feet are.” Lassiter said he hasn’t even looked at his NFL grade.

No begrudging Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Fellow middle linebacker Jalon Walker said he and his teammates wish nothing but the absolute best to Jamon Dumas-Johnson after transferring to Kentucky recently. “I love Pop to death. That’s my brother. I’m excited for his journey,” Walker said. “There was no disrespect or dishonor toward Georgia, he played a tremendous role being here, helping us win a national championship last year and helping us win a lot of games. I love him to death. He’s a brother to us, he’s family.” Dumas-Johnson missed the final four games with a broken bone in his forearm before putting his name in the portal two weeks ago. Position coach Glenn Schumann had conversations with the player before leaving. “I love Pop. But this is a new day and age,” Schumann said. “Any conversations, I’ll leave that to him, but I wish him nothing but the best.”

More on Brock Bowers

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley did not have an update on tight end Brock Bowers, who as of Wednesday morning had yet to arrive in Miami. However, it does appear he will ultimately be here. “He’s just focused on getting that ankle 100 percent. If he gets it 100 percent, I think he’ll try to help us. If he doesn’t, then he’ll be there to support his teammates,” Hartley said. “The good thing about it is we’ve still got a couple of days before we play and he’s battling hard.” Hartley said the tight end has been doing whatever he can to get back for the game. “Right now, we don’t know, his status is still unsure. He’s still battling that ankle injury. It’s been nagging him it seems like forever now,” Hartley said. “But he’s been great with his rehab, and I hope he makes it. I don’t know if he will. It’s still up in the air. He’s been very supportive of his teammates throughout the prep ever since the Alabama game, so we’ll see.”

More from the Bulldogs