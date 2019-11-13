Simmons looks to move on after key drop against Gamecocks

Tyler Simmons understands the frustration many still feel for him following his huge drop against South Carolina that resulted in Georgia's lone loss this year. In the first overtime, Jake Fromm’s pass bounced off the hands of Simmons and into the arms of cornerback Israel Mukuamu for his third interception. Although Parker White kept the Bulldogs alive by missing a 33-yard field goal, it was a play that Simmons said haunted him the days and weeks that followed. “Of course, I got down on myself for a little bit; you’ve just got to keep pushing,” Simmons said. “You can dwell on the past, or you can keep pushing for the future. That’s what I’ve been doing, keep pushing for a positive future and encouraging those young guys to step up and play; take advantage of their opportunities.” Simmons, who was available to the media for the first time since the game, took complete blame for what happened. “I took my eyes off the ball, and that’s what happens, you drop the ball,” Simmons said. “Of course, I learned from my mistake. I’m just trying to get better and move on from there.” The senior credited his teammates for helping him bounce back. “They gave me a lot of support. Or course, they were mad at first, like anybody would be,” Simmons said. “But they were there to pick my head up, and told me to be ready for the next ball.” Simmons, who continues to wear a brace to support an injured shoulder that has bothered him for most of the year, doesn’t use the injury as an excuse. He also refuses to complain about what has been a diminished role of late (just 16 snaps against Missouri). “Mine’s a little bit different than (Lawrence) Cager’s. I think his has something to do with his AC Joint; mine has more to do with my Labrum and coming out of place, so it’s a little different,” Simmons said. “For me, playing with the brace was, of course, difficult, but like I said, they’re adjusting the offense to me; they know my limits, they know what I can do. They’re not making me do anything outside of my limits. I’m just doing my part.”

Signs still positive for Cager

Wednesday’s practice is in the books, and wide receiver Lawrence Cager apparently remains on track to play against Auburn. Despite re-injuring his shoulder against Missouri, the grad transfer continues to practice with the team, and according to Simmons, looks ready to go. “He’s alive and well at practice; he’s moving around great, he’s made some big plays,” Simmons said. “He’s planning to play this weekend.” That’s obviously great news for the Bulldogs, as Cager has been Georgia’s most consistent receiver this year. “It’s always great having Cager out there,” Simmons said. “He’s so great on those third-down plays that he’s made since he’s gotten here. He’s definitely had an impact there. “He takes pride in being one of the best receivers in the SEC, and he takes pride in not many DBs in the SEC being able to guard him.”

No extra pressure on Bulldogs

Yes, the Georgia Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1) sit at No. 4 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. Still, that won't affect the head coach Kirby Smart's outlook on Auburn. “It’s no different than any game we’ve had so far,” said Smart, chuckling at the notion that there’s anything extra riding on Saturday’s game (3:30 p.m., CBS). After all, Georgia has been in the exact same position for weeks due to its loss to South Carolina. “It’s no real difference to the last three, four, five, or ever since the South Carolina game. I don’t know if the ramifications have changed,” Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference. “We’ve got an opportunity to win the East, and really our next step is to worry about Auburn and take care of business for this game. So, I don’t know that the ramifications have changed—it’s just about the focus of playing well. That’s what's going to control the outcome of the game; it’s how we play.” Smart believes his team understands the challenge it will face Saturday at Jordan-Hare and feels the preparation his team put in during the off-season has helped. “You don’t do it in-season, you do it off-season. You make every workout in spring practice, every opportunity as adverse as you can, because in this league, it’s week in and week out,” Smart said. “I’m a big believer in sustainable focus, and when you stretch people’s brain to be able to focus a little longer and handle it a little more, you’re going to be able to be physically tough a little longer. It allows them to handle the season, because the season’s a grid. You prepare them for that with every off-season workout, with every summer workout, with every spring practice. You’re constantly preparing for that.”

Arkansas eyeing Pittman?

The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking for a new head coach after Chad Morris was fired earlier this week. Many names have been tossed around as potential replacements, but a group of former Razorback offensive linemen have started a petition for someone they’d like to see get the job–Bulldog offensive line coach Sam Pittman. During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, a writer from Arkansas asked Smart if he thought Pittman would make a good head coach. “Sam’s got an incredible personality, and kids gravitate to Sam’s personality. He’s a tremendous asset to our program, and he’d make an incredible head coach given the opportunity. He’s a joy to be around, and he’s done a tremendous job for our program,” Smart said. “He’s been one of the major parts of the foundation. It starts with the offensive and defensive lines, and he’s been a part of that ever since we’ve been here. He’s got a lot of experience and been a lot of places. He’s certainly been a big help to me.” Pittman served as the offensive line coach at Arkansas prior to being hired away by Smart.

