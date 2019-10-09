The Georgia Bulldogs are 5-0 for the third straight season, but is there a difference between this year’s squad and the previous two?

Offensive guard Ben Cleveland believes so.

“I feel our biggest thing this year is just our depth and talent level that we have at all positions,” Cleveland said after practice Wednesday. “There’s not one guy that can’t roll in, who’s not just as good as the next. I think that’s where we really set ourselves apart this year, just playing who we need to play for the best outcome.”

Georgia has also won 15 straight games against East Division foes heading into Saturday’s contest against South Carolina (Noon, ESPN), a streak Cleveland said he wasn’t immediately aware of.

“It’s not noted visibly to us,” he said. “I’m sure there’s a couple of guys out there who realize it and make sense out of it, but it’s one of those things to me, we could sit out here and talk about it—but at the end of the day, we’ve just got to go out and play.”

However, Cleveland did concede that Georgia is a confident team.

“Absolutely there’s a confidence in the locker room. You’ve got to have confidence within our team to go out and have the success we’ve had these last few weeks,” he said. “It’s another one of those things where, honestly, we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We truly do stay focused on the task at hand.”

Right now, that focus is on South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are currently 2-3 (1-2 in the SEC), but feature a team that can give the Bulldogs some trouble if Georgia isn't prepared.

Much of Cleveland’s focus will be on Gamecock defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (6-6, 310), one of the top players in the country at his particular postion.

“There’s no doubt he’s one of the best d-linemen in the country,” Cleveland said. “We’ve just got to go there like it’s any other day, any other game week, and just play our brand of ball.”

That’s not all.

“They’re without a doubt fast, and they love to get in there and create havoc, stuff like that, just like we do,” Cleveland said. “I feel like this is the type of defense we’ve been preparing for all year. Hopefully, we’ll go out there and have the advantage.”