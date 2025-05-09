The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: The next Nolan Smith?

Here is the May 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

A clone of Nolan Smith?

Edge rusher Khamari Brooks received quite the comparison from Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

Brooks revealed that Uzo-Diribe likened him to former Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who is making a name for himself with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"(Smith) was able to, you know, rush from all different sides, drop in coverage often. So kind of like the same thing I do here. I do a lot of different stuff. I like to pride myself as a versatile guy," Brooks said. "(Smith) was a very good player, first-round pick. And that's where I want to be, where I want to end up at the end of the day."

If that's not enough to pique Brooks' interest in Georgia, he's also hearing from class of 2025 signee Landon Roldan regularly.

"Me and him talk almost every day. We text almost every day," Brooks said. "Every time something Georgia pops up on my Instagram, or every time he asks me, he's always asking me, what you thinking, man? So having him up there means a lot. He's a guy that I'm going to have a familiarity with when I'm out, as soon as I step on campus. So having him up there means a lot because he's already been through that experience. He just lets me know how it is."

A plan for Mosley

Georgia has communicated to Ryan Mosley how it plans to use him if he were to commit to the program.

Mosley, at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, would primarily work as a receiver but have the ability to play some part-time safety as well. Mosley said he likes what he sees out of the current group of UGA receivers.

"Just the big body guys like Noah (Thomas), seeing how they put him in the slot," Mosley said. "Seeing him doing slot routes, so if you're in a slot, you’ve got the double, the corner post. Seeing him doing that, get more screens, just more inner routes, fast routes. Then you go deep too, so I love seeing that."

Communication goes a long way

Four-star safety Jordan Smith said it has been eye-opening to realize that he has weekly conversations with head coach Kirby Smart, co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and defensive backs coach Donte Williams.

"It's really remarkable, if I could say the least, man," Smith said of those discussions with Georgia's staff. "It's always a good talk. Always good conversation. They really break down everything. It's just a lot of talk about the ball. Every time I talk to them, I learn something new."

