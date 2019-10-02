“That’s just how he plays,” Thomas said. “He got the call and we were mad at him at the time, but in practice you see him run all the way down the field, like it doesn’t matter where the ball is. He just plays hard.”

Thomas said Shaffer accounted for himself well after replacing Kindley, who went down with a lower leg injury two weeks against Notre Dame.

The former Cedar Grove standout played in eight games as reserve in 2017 before seeing action in 12 of Georgia’s 14 games in 2018 before getting in all four games thus far this fall.

“Shaf reminds me of Solomon with how physical he plays in the run game,” Thomas said after practice on Wednesday. “He’s a big body who is very athletic so he’s double-teaming next to me and guys just move easily.”

Assuming Justin Shaffer does make his first career start at left guard in place of Solomon Kindley Saturday night at Tennessee (7 p.m., ESPN), left tackle Andrew Thomas said his fellow junior will most certainly be up for the task.

“I think it’s a big deal but at the same time it’s just another game,” FitzPatrick said. “I think he’s just really excited about the opportunity to play.”

FitzPatrick did concede his friend is probably not letting on just how excited he is.

“I’m not happy at all, I grew up with those guys, and played four years there with them and it doesn’t make me happy to see them lose and see their heart break like that,” he said. ““It’s going to matter one game in the fall, and after it’s over, those guys are still going to be my buddies in life. So, I’m not happy to see them lose, I still wish them the best, all except that one week in the fall.”

Wolf, who played with the Vols for three years since coming to Georgia as a grad transfer, wasn’t made available for interviews this week, but earlier this year, was asked about the prospects of playing his former team.

Kirby Smart was asked a myriad of questions during the weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday morning.

Although the approximate 10-minute session was devoid of any actual news, Smart was quizzed on a number of different subjects by media from around the league.

Below, are highlights of what he had to say:

● On Georgia’s wide receiver corps:

“You know, it's been a kind of a committee and we've had some injuries. There have been some guys miss games and injured and banged up and it's kind of come to and fro. But I think they're starting to establish themselves they've gotten more confidence and you only get confidence when you don't have experience through experience,” Smart said. “We’ve been able to play four games for a lot of these young guys have gotten more and more experience. So, it's, it's good to have a little bit of a running game to help. It's good to have an experienced quarterback that they can rely on. That part I’m pleased with.”

● How does having experienced line and quarterback help with play-calling?

“Well, I think the experience helps I think the toughest thing about play calling is knowing that you're in the SEC and you're facing athletic, big fronts weekend and week out, you start talking about the quality of the details of the defensive lines and it's just really hard and a lot of times you gotta help those guys,” Smart said. “You gotta help them by staying balanced, not let them tee off on pass rush.”

● Smart’s thoughts Georgia’s edge blocking against Notre Dame and what about the toss sweep?

“A far as the Notre Dame edge stuff, we won some and lost some. When won we usually had good results and when we did, we didn’t we end on the perimeter we had some negative plays. So, what you'd like to do is have explosive plays and then some efficient runs, maybe not explosive, but just efficient. What we can't do is have the negative ones. That's what we avoid from the Notre Dame game,” Smart said. “As far as the toss, I just think there's not a lot of people using the lead blocker. A lot of people still run in the same blocking scheme as is in the toss sweep, they’re just doing it a different way. What in the eyes of the fans might not be a toss sweep is the exact same block as the toss sweep, it’s just run a different way or thrown a different way.”

● What bizarre things have you seen strength and conditioning coaches do?

“I don't know that is anything bizarre they do anymore because they're bizarre as a whole, I mean, the operate under a different mindset than your typical coaches,” Smart said. “I've been around some, some really good ones and Tommy Moffitt and Scott Cochran and Scott Sinclair here. They're all, you know, recognized nationally as some of the top guys their profession, each one of them different in their own right. But I can’t think I mean, really bizarre is the norm when it comes to those guys.” ● What did you improve on the most during the bye week?

“Well, I don't know that we know that. I think we’re going to wait and see where we improved. Certainly, we worked hard on a lot of areas but I think the proof is in the gutter performance and we got to see we got to see where we got better,” Smart said. “We’ve got to out and do it and all a big stage and in front of the opposing team’s crowd and be able to perform at our best so I want to reserve judgment until we actually go out there and do it.”

● Why did you decided to stay in house when hiring new offensive and defensive coordinators?

“You know, each of those decisions are independent of the other you, you look and see where your programs headed, and you look and see what you have coming back what your performance was, and in whether somebody outside can improve that performance or whether someone internally can continue to grow your team,” Smart said. “In both situations, I felt like that we were headed the right direction, and that we had guys very capable. That's just what I felt.”

● Is Tennessee better than its record?

“Yeah, I think that's always the case. I think we're always judged. And I think Jeremy be the first to tell you our record. But that doesn't necessarily indicate what kind of team we have,” Smart said. “I think that's always the case. So many things, control outcomes, the games that are outside your control sometimes. And in their case, there are several situations where to be the other way very easily.”

● Is there any advantage for to knowing the other coaches on Tennessee’s side so well?

“Now, I mean, you'd like to think there is an advantage but it's not either way. It's just knowledge,” Smart said. “You have information that you've worked with people and you know, things they like, they know things you like, they know tendencies, and you know, can these but it negates the advantage when both parties have the same information, so, it's not it's not like one party has more information than the other.”