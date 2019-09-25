There may not be a game this weekend, but the way tight end Charlie Woerner sees it, there’s plenty of correcting that needs to be done.

“Some people call it bye week, we call it work week,” Woerner said after practice Wednesday. “We’re trying to work on a lot of communication things, but also hone in on every aspect of the passing game.”

Such as?

“Quarterbacks to receivers, getting the signals in, getting cleaner and crisper on our routes …” said Woerner. “There’s a lot we need to do.

“In a lot of scenarios, we were getting the call in quicker than Notre Dame could handle but sometimes it’s hard to see, a lot of people on the sidelines, a lot of lights. We usually do a pretty good job with the signals.”

Defensive lineman Michael Barnett said there’s a lot of fine-tuning that’s going on at his position as well.

“I feel like we need to improve on our technique, play-calling, executing, that’s what we need to work on.

Stay low, just tune up our craft,” he said. “I feel we’ve done a good job but there’s always room for improvement. We can always get better at rushing the passer, going from run to pass, things like that.”

Pressuring opposing quarterbacks appears to be Job 1.

“It’s not difficult, but we just need to practice it more and make it more like a necessity – like we HAVE to do it more. We can’t be lazy as a defensive line, we need to hone in on our technique,” Barnett said. “We have been lazy when it comes to converting the pass rush, I’m not going to lie. I’m speaking for myself. At the same time, we just need to convert better.”