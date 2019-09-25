Wednesday News and Notes
There may not be a game this weekend, but the way tight end Charlie Woerner sees it, there’s plenty of correcting that needs to be done.
“Some people call it bye week, we call it work week,” Woerner said after practice Wednesday. “We’re trying to work on a lot of communication things, but also hone in on every aspect of the passing game.”
Such as?
“Quarterbacks to receivers, getting the signals in, getting cleaner and crisper on our routes …” said Woerner. “There’s a lot we need to do.
“In a lot of scenarios, we were getting the call in quicker than Notre Dame could handle but sometimes it’s hard to see, a lot of people on the sidelines, a lot of lights. We usually do a pretty good job with the signals.”
Defensive lineman Michael Barnett said there’s a lot of fine-tuning that’s going on at his position as well.
“I feel like we need to improve on our technique, play-calling, executing, that’s what we need to work on.
Stay low, just tune up our craft,” he said. “I feel we’ve done a good job but there’s always room for improvement. We can always get better at rushing the passer, going from run to pass, things like that.”
Pressuring opposing quarterbacks appears to be Job 1.
“It’s not difficult, but we just need to practice it more and make it more like a necessity – like we HAVE to do it more. We can’t be lazy as a defensive line, we need to hone in on our technique,” Barnett said. “We have been lazy when it comes to converting the pass rush, I’m not going to lie. I’m speaking for myself. At the same time, we just need to convert better.”
Players looking forward to weekend break
Getting away from Athens for the weekend was certainly on the mind of Barnett and Woerner.
It’s been a long grind since the start of fall camp, and four games into the season, both players are excited about getting a little R&R.
“I’m going home. Chill with the fam. I need to get out of Athens,” Barnett said. “We’ve been here since camp; we need a break. I need to get up out of here. We had a busy weekend last week with Notre Dame. I just need to relax. I’m from the country, so I need to get out in the woods and get some fresh air. I just want to smell fresh trees; I want to see some dogs running around barking.”
Woerner’s weekend is also already planned.
After taking in Rabun County’s game at Monticello, he and his fiancé plan on taking advantage to the start of deer season, which got underway last week.
Another honor for Blankenship
Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was tabbed a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top scholar athlete.
Past winners include Peyton Manning, Chad Pennington and Tim Tebow.
As a semifinalist, Blankenship has:
…An opportunity to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, which is awarded to each of the 12-14 finalists for the Campbell Trophy.
…An opportunity to travel to New York City for the NFF Annual Awards Dinner as a finalist and to be honored alongside the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class.
…An opportunity to be the winner of the coveted 24-pound bronze Campbell Trophy, which comes with a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship and an appearance on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
…An opportunity to win a $5,000 donation to support the school’s academic services department.
Quotable
On if the defense has established an identity:
“We put our identity out there. We want to be relentless, attack the ball, create havoc, but I feel we can always improve. Last year was a different team, this year is a new team. We’ve got freshmen coming in making an impact, so I feel we’re trying to make a new identity. The past is the past. We’re looking to the future; we’re looking to greatness and just take it one at a time.” - Defensive lineman Michael Barnett
This and that
...Cornerbacks Eric Stokes (knee) and Tyson Campbell (foot) were not seen with the rest of their position group, but they were spotted with head trainer Ron Courson - dressed out - doing some rehab work. Although nothing is certain, it's looking like both players have a decent shot at being ready for next week's game at Tennessee.
...Still no Solomon Kindley. Kirby Smart said Tuesday that the junior left guard is "day to day," although word is it's most likely the Jacksonville native will have to miss two or three games.
…Wide receiver Demetris Roberston appeared to be limping during practice today. Robertson has been bothered by a mild hamstring injury.
...With Kindley out, Justin Shaffer continues to work with the first team at left guard with Cade Mays at right guard. Isaiah Wilson is back with the first team at right tackle.
...Defensive end David Marshall (foot) is still being held out.
...Running back James Cook was getting reps at slot today.