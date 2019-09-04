Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Matt Landers will be the first to tell you he’s grown up a lot since signing with Georgia in February of 2017.

Landers told reporters after practice Wednesday that, when he first arrived in Athens, there was a lot about playing football on the collegiate level that he knew absolutely nothing about.

That includes listening to what the head coach had to say.

A native of Pinellas, Fla., Landers admitted that as a freshman, he used to go around and around with Kirby Smart, whose hard-nosed coaching style was something that took some serious getting used to.

“Yeah, there was a little altercation between me and him my freshman year,” Landers said. “I just didn’t know how to take hard coaching.”

It wasn’t a one-time incident. Landers said similar exchanges between the two lasted until fall camp of his sophomore year.

“He’s a pretty intense coach,” Landers said. “But I adjusted well.”

Smart doesn’t disagree. While he acknowledges the hard times between the two, Smart credits Landers for finally “getting it,” including his acknowledgement that playing special teams isn’t necessarily a bad deal.

“He has come a long way. Matt and I have had our differences on the practice field plenty of times, and Matt has come a long way,” Smart said. “I think that Matt has finally figured out that ‘if I play special teams and I play well, then I have an opportunity to contribute on offense, and maybe even get some balls.’ You earn the right to do that by how you compete, what you do, and he’s come a long way. I’m really proud of Matt and how he’s grown up. He still has a ways to go, but Matt has come a long way from a freshman that probably never played special teams.”

Something obviously clicked.

Landers made his first career start last Saturday at Vanderbilt, and thanks to a willingness to do more than perhaps he was doing before, he’s earned more trust, thus more opportunities.

“It was all about just putting in more work,” said Landers. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”