Off the field, left tackle Andrew Thomas and left guard Solomon Kindley may be Georgia’s version of the odd couple. On it, they'll be one of the better left halves of an offensive line anywhere in the country. Thomas, who is already being projected as one of the top OL prospects in next year’s NFL Draft, is always as measured and direct in his dealings with the media as he is when taking on opposing defensive ends. Kindley, meanwhile, is basically the opposite. Whereas Thomas lets his actions speak for him, Kindley is someone who seemingly enjoys his time in front of the camera, and a player who enjoys chatting it up with opponents, even during the course of a game.



Solomon Kindley (66) and Andrew Thomas (71) make a formidable duo on the left side of the line. (Radi Nabulsi)

“Sol is more of a talking guy. He likes talking to the other team,” Thomas said. “I’m more of trying to get the play; trying to calm him down.” However, don’t get the wrong idea. The easy-going persona the media typically sees with Kindley disappears when he’s on the field. “People ask me how can you transition from being such a nice person off the field and turn into this person who doesn’t care about anything and is just ready to play,” Kindley said. “That’s just my mindset. I don’t want to lose against whoever I’m playing. I like to go after you any way I can.” That’s basically the mindset of Georgia’s entire offensive line, one which being hyped as not only one of the best in the SEC, but the entire country as well. It’s a standard Thomas certainly expects to uphold, starting with Saturday’s season-opener at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). “We set standards for ourselves,” Thomas said. “We want to be the best offensive line in the country. We work hard to be that.” Kindley agreed. “Fast and physical, that’s all I’ve got to say. Fast and physical,” he said, noting the chemistry the two have built during three years of being teammates as being huge to their respective development. “That’s just the chemistry we have with each other. We know if he jumps outside, I’ve got his back. If I lean inside, he’s got my back. It’s just the chemistry on the field,” Kindley said. “He knows about my family; I know about his family. He knows about my problems; I know about his problems. That makes you grind for that person even more. When he does something wrong, I get on to him, and when I do something wrong, he gets on to me. That’s the brotherhood we have.” A little friendly competition goes a long way, too. “Every game, we’ve got a deal who gets the highest scoring grade at the end of the game,” he said. “We compete every day. That’s just how it is. We stand up for each other.” Prizes are on the line. “Sometime, if I have a higher grade than you, you’ve got to put gas in my car. You’ve got to buy my food this weekend; wherever I go, you’ve got to buy my food,” Kindley said. “I’m going to try to win all of them. Tell Andrew I’m trying to win all of them.”

Chopping it up with Monty Rice

Junior linebacker Monty Rice seemed to be in a good mood as he took his position in front of the cameras after practice Wednesday. “Oh, I’m here,” Rice said, one day Tuesday’s scheduled appearance with the Bulldog beat crew fell through. Among the questions: ● His thoughts on Georgia’s defense for 2019: “I think we’ve got a lot of depth, and I think we’re emphasizing pressures, giving the offensive negative plays. That’s been more of an emphasis this year.” ● Will he be disappointed if the goals set regarding the havoc rate aren’t met? “Of course, we’ve been working all summer for this. This is what we want. We’ve been working ever since the Sugar Bowl. When you work hard on something, you want to accomplish your goals.” ● On Georgia’s running backs: “It’s always a challenge, especially in coverage, because you never know what they're about to do. (D’Andre) Swift may come with something different. (James) Cook may run right by you, Zamir (White) is going to do his thing, then there’s Brian (Herrien) and even Prather (Hudson). We’ve got a stable of them.” ● What he expects from Nakobe Dean. “I expect him to play hard like he always does. Make plays, be effective, and run to the ball like he always does.”

Kirby Smart on the SEC teleconference