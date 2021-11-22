WATCH: What Kirby Smart had to say about Georgia Tech...

0:00 – Opening Remarks (mentioning Jonas Jennings and playing Georgia Tech)

1:15 – Coaching stability in the SEC

2:58 – What are the key factors of Georgia being consistent season-after-season?

4:33 – So many players played last week for evaluation

5:12 – Sorey progress

6:15 – What have you seen from Georgia Tech and the rivalry?

7:02 – Is there an area that has surprisingly well and an area that you have concern?

8:28 – Brock Bowers – how has he put up those numbers?

9:27 – How did you look at this rivalry as a recruit, as a player and how today’s players see it?

11:00 – Brett Seither role

11:42 – What has impressed you at Georgia Tech?

12:35 – What is your view on one-time transfers?

14:05 – Assessment of the Star position

14:45 – What makes recruiting Atlanta/metro areas challenging?

15:38 – Playing three inside linebackers at same time – what have you found out about doing that?

16:54 – Injuries – Jamaree Salyer, Nolan Smith and Christopher Smith

17:27 – Playing four quarterbacks in one game

18:15 – What makes Nakobe Dean deserving for the Butkus Award?

19:34 – Your team being focused on the team concept

20:32 – Georgia Tech quarterback and Gibbs