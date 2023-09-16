On how his team responded to being down at the half…

“The message at hal,ime was: win one moment at a 2me, win one moment at a 2me. If you can win one moment at a 2me, we can get ourselves back in this thing. We knew we were ge?ng the ball, so we really wanted to double possession them. We wanted to get a possession at the end of the half and score and then we wanted to start the second half and score. Well, we lost out on one of those because we didn’t have our 2meouts and we couldn’t do what we needed to do two-minute wise. I told them at hal,ime, look guys, it’s going to happen very simply: one moment at a 2me. And they believed it. They kept saying “one moment. One moment. One moment.” We gained so much momentum in the second half, thanks to our fans and thanks to our players making some plays.”

On rushing for 189 yards and having running back Daijun Edwards back…

“Daijun (Edwards) is a huge luxury for us. He breaks tackles. He’s the guy that when you draw it up, they have one guy you can’t block, he’ll make that guy miss. He’s done a nice job of that. He runs a nice pad level, he gets yards a,er contact. I thought he did a really good job of s2cking it up in there and he ge?ng some carries. Cash (Jones) did a great job. Kendall (Milton) had some runs that got momentum for us and did some good things.”

On the key to ge@ng to Spencer RaCler in the second half…

“I thought we rushed the passer beRer, we geared up and came a,er him some. We made a couple of adjustments there. He made a couple of good throws early, he made a corner route over on our sideline and they hit us on the screen. If they don’t hit us on the screen, I don’t think they get a lot in that first half because we would have had more momentum there. He’s a good player. When he gets out of there he can hurt us scrambling."