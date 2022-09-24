Opening Statement

“I’m really pleased with the way our kids fought. I’m really pleased with the way that they battled and went about their business. I’m not happy with the results. I know coaches sit up here and say I’m not happy with the results and not happy with the process, but I was very pleased with the process and the way our kids handled their business. This was a really talented ball club. We have a really talented ball club that has gone through tremendous adversity and conflict in the month of September. They embraced it and got better because of it. Our character gets better because of it. We get tighter as a ball club because of it. It's something they lean into. It’s real work that makes us better. It’s real work that gives us confidence. I’m really pleased with the effort of our kids. I’m excited to get back home and get back to work with these guys. I know we have a great future ahead of us because we’re willing to work and to embrace the process every single day to improve. I couldn’t be prouder, more humble, to lead these guys in the effort they put forth today.”

On Georgia tight end Brock Bowers...

"He's special. He has a very unique skill set. That flashes on tape, and when you see it live, it confirms everything you saw on tape as well. He's the real deal. I thought our kids battled hard against him. Obviously, he's a special player that made some big-time plays. There's a reason why he has that attention."