Watch: UGASports Call-In show - Changing before our eyes

Texas and Oklahoma are trying to enter into the SEC, does this change college football as we once knew it? Host Paul Maharry is joined by Ben Bachmann to discuss that and much more on this week's edition of the UGASports Call-In Show.

Didn't catch the show live Sunday night? No worries. The full replay is below. Make sure to subscribe to the UGASports YouTube channel and turn on notifications so that you won't miss any content.

- CFB Has Changed...

- Branson Robinson Commitment Analysis

- Dave McMahon's Stats

- Call-In Questions