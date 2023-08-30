WATCH: Tate Ratledge and Arian Smith
TATE RATLEDGE
0:00 – Recognizing different styles of defense of opponents
0:39 – Development of Amarius Mims
1:10 – Relationship with Sedrick Van Pran
1:40 – How is trust trust-building process is with Carson Beck?
2:20 – How is the transition for you changing positions from high school to current status?
3:01 – How much more confidence in yourself are you?
3:29 – What have you worked on the most in the offseason?
4:10 – Does co-hosting a podcast help you being better in speaking as a leader?
4:59 – What is the key to a good Kirby Smart pregame speech?
5:19 – What does Coach Searels bring?
5:52 – Do you think Cash Jones might get some reps this weekend?
6:28 – Tell us about the podcast with Zion Logue and previously Ryland Goede
7:11 – Tell us about going against Georgia’s defense in practice
7:39 – Biggest takeaway from going against Georgia’s defense in practice
8:15 – Tell us about the young offensive linemen
9:00 – What have you seen in Austin Blaske and Earnest Greene left tackle battle?
9:36 – How much trust do you have with Xavier Truss?
10:08 – What is the key with relationships made within the team?
On how he plays when he’s uncovered vs. covered…
“The biggest thing for me is recognizing movement when I am uncovered. I usually have a direct shot at the linebacker, but if we’re playing a team that moves, I have to recognize that movement and try to help our center or tackle. When I’m covered its more technique and just man-on-man combos. This week we’re definitely preparing more for helping out the guys around us rather than being one-on-one."
On how much development he’s seen from Amarius Mims so far since last year…
“I’ve seen a lot of growth from him. He’s shown a tremendous amount of effort to mature. To see him step into that role as our starting tackle, I think he’s really taken it with a full head of steam. He’s ran with it.”
On his relationship with Sedrick Van Pran…
“On the field, I have more trust for him than almost anybody I’ve ever played with. Off the field, he and I are like brothers. We are always together, always hanging out, always watching film together. We’ve built a really special bond over the last three years that we’ve been here for sure.”
ARIAN SMITH
0:00 – What is the key to staying healthy?
0:32 – What have you seen from the freshmen wide receivers?
0:48 – Thoughts of Kirby Smart’s comments on being thin at wide receiver
1:19 – What makes Mehki Mews a good receiver?
1:42 – How does versatility help in the wide receiver position?
2:08 – What gives you the confidence with Carson Beck?
2:23 – Julian Humphrey’s speed and can he keep up with you
2:47 – How does your health allow you to practice more different kinds of plays
3:30 – Who in practice has challenged you the most?
4:00 – Tell us about the relationship with Carson Beck
4:19 – Is this the fastest wide receiver group you have been on
4:36 – Has there ever been a case where a coach has told you to slow down
5:05 – How was the heat for you this summer?
5:31 – Did you have a pre-existing relationship with Tyler Williams?
6:09 – What is it like heading into UT Martin?
6:49 – How do you feel that you have a possibility in running more end-arounds
On the versatility of the offensive roster...
"It helps in the sense of us going fast. In typical plays not having to move to the other side, staying on the same side and knowing the position and knowing what you have to do when a play is called."
On Carson Beck...
"Dependability. I can depend on him to know what to do and know where the ball is going to be."
On preparing for game week...
"I feel like it's a change of mindset. When fall camp started, it was a change of mindset. You get that "dawg" mindset. No matter who we play, what we do, or what the coaches tell us to do, we are just going to attack and do our best."