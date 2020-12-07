 UGASports - WATCH: Smart updates injuries, previews Mizzou
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 12:38:19 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Smart updates injuries, previews Mizzou

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Sounds like some Dawgs are healing quickly.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}