WATCH: Smael Mondon and Dylan Fairchild

SMAEL MONDON

Advertisement

0:00 – Talk about the rivalry against Georgia Tech 0:36 – Are you looking forward to seeing EJ Lightsey now that he plays for Georgia Tech? 1:02 – When did you find out that you will be playing in the SEC Championship? 1:49 – How aware are you from comments that Brent Key and opposing coaches make? 2:33 – More on rivalry on Georgia Tech 2:52 – What do you think about the two quarterbacks that Georgia Tech has? 3:17 – What does the defense need to do to prepare for the run? 3:43 – Tell us about your journey this season dealing with injuries 4:28 – Was there a moment that clicked that you felt that you were back? 5:26 – What have you seen from Chris Cole this season? 5:55 – How does this game being played on a Friday change anything on how you prepare for it?

On the Georgia Tech rivalry… “Personally for me, it’s knowing a lot of guys on the other side. Playing against a lot of familiar faces, guys I played in high school. What I tell the guys is, it is not what the games been like the past couple of years with how much better Georgia Tech has gotten. We really need to not sleep on them and just take this week serious.” On playing against EJ Lightsey… “I am excited to see him. Me and EJ were close, still are close. We are just excited to see what he is going to do Friday and what he is going to do going forward. Real happy to get a chance to see him play.” On potentially sweeping Florida, Tennessee, and Tech… “It’s real. With Georgia Tech being an in-state rival. So to be able to do it, it will be big.”

DYLAN FAIRCHILD

0:00 – How did you find out that Georgia was playing in the SEC Championship game? 0:47 – What has Brent Key brought to this rivalry with his hatred towards Georgia? 1:27 – What makes this rivalry so special? 1:51 – What have you seen from this Georgia Tech compared to other seasons? 2:30 – What did you know about the Georgia vs Georgia Tech rivalry growing up? 3:31 – How does the team keep powering up from all the injuries they have had? 5:17 – What would be the significance of the senior class sweeping Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech? 5:54 – How well did you know Buster Faulkner while he was here? 7:00 – Any thoughts on what a Friday night game at Sanford Stadium would be like? 7:24 – Talk about how Nate Frazier has been doing 8:49 – Thoughts on West Forsyth football program? 9:23 – What do you respect most about Jalon Walker?