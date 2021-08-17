Watch: RUMORS vs. FACTS - Assessing UGA's 2022 class & Vault questions

The latest episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS on the UGASports YouTube channel dealt much heavier in facts than rumor. The UGASports recruiting staff opened up the show discussing what is fully known so far in the Class of 2022. Georgia currently sits sixth in the Rivals team rankings with only 15 commits. Trent, Jed, and I compare the moment of Georgia to that of Alabama and LSU who sandwich the Dawgs in the rankings currently. Also, we analyze the makeup of those aforementioned 15 commitments for Georgia and give facts of what we know about the top targets remaining.

UGASports has spoken to several keys prospects in the Class of 2022 and 2023 lately. Get the latest information and watch and listen to the staff answering the questions of the loyal members of the UGASports Vault as always.