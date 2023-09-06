WATCH & READ: Dillon Bell and Oscar Delp
DILLON BELL
0:00 – Where have you improved the most?
0:25 – What has the transition been like playing just wide receiver?
0:51 – What does it mean to have Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint back?
1:13 – What is it like playing for Coach McClendon?
1:32 – What have you seen from C.J. Smith?
1:53 – How much did you have to improve from high school?
2:36 – What is the mindset of this team?
3:01 – What can you say about the rise of Mekhi Mews?
3:33 – What have you seen from Carson Beck this week in practice after his first start?
3:54 – Did you have a “Welcome to Georgia” moment last year?
4:20 – What is the key to taking coaching when they coach you real hard?
4:53 – What is the key to being a good kickoff returner?
5:08 – How will you know if you reach your goal of being game developed?
5:34 – What did you learn from Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint last season?
6:01 – What led you from Texas to coming to Georgia?
6:22 – What did AD Mitchell’s departure mean to you?
6:44 – Did AD Mitchell try to take you to Texas and did you practice at Running Back this year?
7:18 – What did you learn from Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint specifically?
On becoming more coachable and earning a role as a freshman…
“Everything is very fast paced here. I’s a big switch from high school, especially with the heat. Having the heat and coach getting on our tail, it helped me a lot, especially when it came to big moments last year in the game. It’s basically not letting the moment get too big when all the pressure is on.”
On what he’s seen from C.J. Smith as of late…
“C.J. is my roommate. He’s been putting in a lot of work. When we don’t have practice, we’re always running hills or working on the jugs machine. He’s definitely earned everything that’s coming his way and he’s a very good guy.”
On what brought him to the University of Georgia from Texas…
“A.D. Mitchell and the coaching staff. But A.D., we went to the same middle school, and I used to train with him in high school as well. He’s always been a guy I’ve looked up to from a young age.”
OSCAR DELP
0:00 – Walk me through the touchdown reception last week
0:24 – Last season you caught one from Carson Beck – does it feel different this season?
0:50 – What was the key in gaining the weight?
1:37 – How big is it that the first game is under your belt?
2:09 – What does Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint do to be a great leader?
2:42 – What are your thoughts on the new players on the offensive line?
3:14 – Did you have a “Welcome to Georgia” moment?
3:53 – What are the differences this season on offense?
4:32 – What does it mean to see someone in your position score a rushing touchdown?
4:56 – What are the biggest improvements you must make from games one to two?
5:32 – What is the biggest motivator in playing a game against a team not at the same level?
On his connection with Carson Beck...
"It was awesome being able to get in there and play with Carson and Brock throughout the game. It was a lot of fun. The first game I can say I really contributed to was during Samford and it was one I'll remember. It was just awesome."
On focusing on week two as a contributor on the team...
"It is definitely a big thing to get that first game under your belt. It was awesome being out there and getting to experience that with the great crowd we had last week. I think it helped to get that first game out of the way, and I'm excited for the game this week."
On the offensive improvements for week two...
"Fixing the little things, certain things on certain plays that may have gotten busted or may not have been handled as well as we have. We work those in practice just fixing the little things and going out there preparing for Ball State and what they bring."