WATCH: Ole Miss' postgame comments
Watch interviews with Georgia players following their one-sided loss at Ole Miss.
Read what Lane Kiffin had to say after his Ole Miss team beat Georgia on Saturday night.
Georgia dropped its second game of the season in a 28-10 defeat to Ole Miss.
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Ole Miss in Oxford...
WATCH Dawg Walk ahead of the Ole Miss game in Oxford... Here come the Bulldogs!
Watch interviews with Georgia players following their one-sided loss at Ole Miss.
Read what Lane Kiffin had to say after his Ole Miss team beat Georgia on Saturday night.
Georgia dropped its second game of the season in a 28-10 defeat to Ole Miss.