WATCH/LISTEN: RUMORS vs. FACTS - High School Action & Top Target Updates

High School football is back! The UGASports recruiting staff was on hand this past weekend at some of the top contests in the state of Georgia. In the latest episode of Georgia Recruiting: RUMORS vs. FACTS, UGASports shares highlights from the weekend.

Also, UGASports recruiting staff members give their insight on many prospects and commits both inside and out of the Peach State. Trent Smallwood and I discuss the recent developments with flip candidates such as Mykel Williams and Julian Humphrey. We also talk about Gunner Stockton's progression through his high school career, the emergence of an elite prospect in Sammy Brown in the Class of 2024, and even 2023 wide receivers and offensive linemen.

All of that plus updates on commits and prospects such as Malaki Starks, Luther Burden, Jaheim Singletary, Christen Miller, Oscar Delp, Jacob Hood, and more. Don't miss all the latest Georgia recruiting news and notes. Watch the replay of the show on YouTube embedded below. The show is also available in podcast format. Subscribe, rate, review, and most importantly give your feedback on the show. We enjoy interacting with the UGASports community.