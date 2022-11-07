5:54 – Describe the feeling when you have the ball in the open field after a catch or punt return

On playing through injuries...

"I think when you play in the SEC everybody's banged up throughout the week so it's just something you’ve got to get through and play through. It's not just us, every other team has to deal with it too."

On traveling to Starkville this weekend...

"They're a great team and playing there is definitely not going to be easy. Crowd noise is going to be a factor, something we have to work on this week. Just going in with the same mindset. It doesn't matter who we're playing. We treat every week the same. Just going out there and doing what we do. That's all we're focused on right now."

On going against Javon Bullard in practice...

"He's so scrappy and smart too, so playing against those guys and all our other DBs every day, it really challenges me and all the other receivers and tight ends. Getting to go against those guys throughout the week I think it really helps translating over to Saturday. I feel like I'm seeing the best in the nation every day. To be able to go against them and be able to translate on the field, I think it definitely is a huge factor for us.”

On what makes Georgia a mentally and physically tough team...

"I would say really just our practice habits and what we've worked on since fall camp, since winter workouts last year. It's something we pride ourselves on. Coach Smart always says we have to control the line of scrimmage to win the game and I think our guys up front do that week in and week out. They start it off and then we help them out with it."

On Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint...

"Marcus has been a huge factor since he got here. Obviously getting hurt his freshman year and then being able to get back in the end zone this week, that was awesome. He works so hard every single day, every week, so for him to be able to get in the end zone and to see how much joy it brought to him it shows how much the hard work is paying off. For him to be able to do that, there's not a guy that's more deserving than him I feel like."

On his touchdown against Tennessee...

"It's something we've repped for awhile. We hit it last year a couple times. Not just me, a couple other guys too. It's something we've worked on for a while and then they just thought it was the right time to call it. I had a good field position too. It worked out and it was good.”

On what has changed since the start of the season for him...

"Really just staying locked in. Not letting one play affect another one. That's something I've been trying to work on, just staying level headed throughout the game. Don't get too up, don't get too down. I've just tried to get back to the basics a little bit and just lock in on the ball. I don't think it's a catching ability, it was a mental thing with me. I'm just not locking in fully, so I feel like that's something I really focused on, and I've been trying to work on more."