On the week of practice leading up to this game…

“We had an awesome week. We had great practices Tuesday, Wednesday. What a great week for the University of Georgia, with homecoming being this weekend, Good Morning America being here and giving us great recognition. Then our team coming out and dominating. We started fast. I just think it’s a great week to be a University of Georgia Bulldog.”

On not starting fast like he wanted to the last few weeks and the team’s performance early today…

“I was really impressed with the performance early. I thought Stetson (Bennett) had good rhythm, he was more accurate. He did have a high ball to Darnell (Washington) that I thought he should have hit over the middle. Outside of that, he played with good rhythm and good composure. We ran the ball, we mixed run and pass, and we got to play a lot of players.

On the offensive line performance and their importance to the run game…

“Our offensive line played well, they have to. They’re the guys that can really help us up front. They picked up some blitzes there that they got aggressive in the second half and started coming after us. That forced some field goals. I was really proud of the way our offensive line played. They continue to play tough and physical.

On the key to the defensive success…

“The line of scrimmage was the big part of it. We won the line of scrimmage and once they couldn’t run the ball, the quarterback struggled. He’s a young quarterback, he’s a freshman. We played well on the back end. I thought we had a couple picks that we should have had and dropped those, but I was really proud of how the defense played.”