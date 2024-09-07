Advertisement

in other news

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May

in other news

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
Advertisement
Published Sep 7, 2024
WATCH: Kirby Smart's comments after beating Tennessee Tech
Default Avatar
Patrick Garbin  •  UGASports
Team & Research Writer
Twitter
@PatrickGarbin
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

On being home in Sanford Stadium…

“It’s awesome being home. Every me you walk into Sanford Stadium and see it packed, I give our fans credit. They were in the heat, they fought the heat and came and were loud, especially early. I think it was good entertainment, we scored on that first play on offense and got things rolling in the first half. I was proud of our fans.”

On 15 Bulldogs catching passes in the game…

“You have to do that nowadays in college football. You have to keep those tight ends happy and those wideouts happy. You have to throw the ball. We want to spread the wealth and in a game like this you can certainly do that.”

On the defensively attacking plan…

“We wanted to be aggressive, stay physical and do it for four quarters. I thought we did it for at least three and a half un l it got sloppy at the end, we did do that.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement