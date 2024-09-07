WATCH: Kirby Smart's comments after beating Tennessee Tech

On being home in Sanford Stadium…

“It’s awesome being home. Every me you walk into Sanford Stadium and see it packed, I give our fans credit. They were in the heat, they fought the heat and came and were loud, especially early. I think it was good entertainment, we scored on that first play on offense and got things rolling in the first half. I was proud of our fans.”

On 15 Bulldogs catching passes in the game…

“You have to do that nowadays in college football. You have to keep those tight ends happy and those wideouts happy. You have to throw the ball. We want to spread the wealth and in a game like this you can certainly do that.”

On the defensively attacking plan…

“We wanted to be aggressive, stay physical and do it for four quarters. I thought we did it for at least three and a half un l it got sloppy at the end, we did do that.”