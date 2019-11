0:05 - Opening comments

0:53 - Favorite aspect/food of Thanksgiving

2:20 and 3:09 - D'Wan Mathis

3:51 - Jake Camarda's recent success

4:43 - Placekicking after Blankenship

5:16 - On outside pressure

6:25 - Dan Lanning

7:21 - Reflecting on being at UGA

8:10 - Red Zone effectiveness

9:14 - No turnovers, yet ineffectiveness on offense

10:13 - Few "key" injuries

11:28 - Eric Stokes injury update

11:43 - Defense not allowing many big plays

12:37 - Havoc rate

13:30 - J.R. Reed being a Thorpe Award finalist

14:38 - D.J. Daniel's improvement

15:18 - "Sprint" to early signing period