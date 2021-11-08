WATCH: Kirby Smart on his QB situation and Tennessee
Kirby Smart
0:20 – Opening Remarks (Tennessee offense)
1:20 – More on Tennessee’s explosiveness
2:32 – Through 9 games – connections of the players and leaders
3:49 – Converting Red Zone Trips into Touchdowns
4:39 – JT Daniels health and performance last Saturday
5:18 – Missouri and Tennessee quarterbacks
6:40 – What have you learned about going hi-tempo offense
7:35 – Jamaree Salyer’s injury and Broderick Jones
8:57 – Covering Tennessee’s wideouts
10:33 – Julian Rochester in action
11:49 – When recruiting how much do you care about 3-star, 4-star, 5-star
12:29 – Heisman criteria and Jordan Davis
13:39 – Tennessee rivalry and how nasty it is
14:30 – Nolan Smith - Leadership
15:14 – Players that press doesn’t see in practice (Bullard, Lassister, Carroll others)
16:35 – What is coaching like with dealing with coaching for a championship, recruiting, etc.
17:55 – Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens and practice
18:59- Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter on playing on offense on goal line
19:40 – experience during recruiting to see a player and another player catches your eye