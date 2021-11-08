WATCH: Kirby Smart on his QB situation and Tennessee

0:20 – Opening Remarks (Tennessee offense)

1:20 – More on Tennessee’s explosiveness

2:32 – Through 9 games – connections of the players and leaders

3:49 – Converting Red Zone Trips into Touchdowns

4:39 – JT Daniels health and performance last Saturday

5:18 – Missouri and Tennessee quarterbacks

6:40 – What have you learned about going hi-tempo offense

7:35 – Jamaree Salyer’s injury and Broderick Jones

8:57 – Covering Tennessee’s wideouts

10:33 – Julian Rochester in action

11:49 – When recruiting how much do you care about 3-star, 4-star, 5-star

12:29 – Heisman criteria and Jordan Davis

13:39 – Tennessee rivalry and how nasty it is

14:30 – Nolan Smith - Leadership

15:14 – Players that press doesn’t see in practice (Bullard, Lassister, Carroll others)

16:35 – What is coaching like with dealing with coaching for a championship, recruiting, etc.

17:55 – Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens and practice

18:59- Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter on playing on offense on goal line

19:40 – experience during recruiting to see a player and another player catches your eye